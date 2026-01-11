ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Seized From Truck In Rajasthan, Driver Arrested

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have seized liquor worth Rs 1.5 crore from a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and arrested the driver, allegedly involved in interstate smuggling.

The operation was conducted by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​and the Dausa Police on Saturday night. Based on information from head constable Kartar Singh of Udaipur District Special Team (DST), the AGTF along with local Sadar police station and DST of Dausa district, set up a roadblock on the expressway. The team spotted a suspicious truck in the dark and intercepted it. Being stopped by police personnel, the truck driver panicked and could not give satisfactory answers.

On further questioning, the driver said that smugglers had loaded the truck with 415 sacks of rice to mislead the police. The truck was then thoroughly searched and a large consignment of Punjab-made English liquor was recovered from behind the sacks. Police seized a total of 1071 cartons of illegal liquor, which were marked "For Sale in Punjab", worth Rs 1.5 crore.