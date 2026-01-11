Liquor Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Seized From Truck In Rajasthan, Driver Arrested
Rajasthan Police said 1061 cartons of liquor were being transported from Haryana's Sirsa to Gujarat by hiding those behind 415 sacks of rice.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have seized liquor worth Rs 1.5 crore from a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and arrested the driver, allegedly involved in interstate smuggling.
The operation was conducted by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Dausa Police on Saturday night. Based on information from head constable Kartar Singh of Udaipur District Special Team (DST), the AGTF along with local Sadar police station and DST of Dausa district, set up a roadblock on the expressway. The team spotted a suspicious truck in the dark and intercepted it. Being stopped by police personnel, the truck driver panicked and could not give satisfactory answers.
On further questioning, the driver said that smugglers had loaded the truck with 415 sacks of rice to mislead the police. The truck was then thoroughly searched and a large consignment of Punjab-made English liquor was recovered from behind the sacks. Police seized a total of 1071 cartons of illegal liquor, which were marked "For Sale in Punjab", worth Rs 1.5 crore.
Police arrested the truck driver, identified as Dinesh Bhambhu (22), resident of Sanjata under Sadar police station of Barmer, and recovered Rs 60,000 in cash and a mobile phone from him.
During preliminary questioning, the accused revealed that he was transporting the liquor from Sirsa's Bhavadin Toll in Haryana to Gujarat and was in contact with handlers through WhatsApp.
ADG Dinesh MN said, "The operation was carried out based on precise information by head constable Kartar Singh and saw crucial involvement of constables Ravindra Singh and Jitendra Kumar. The entire operation was led by inspector Subhash Singh and head constables Mahesh Somra, Mahaveer Singh, Manoj Kumar, and driver Suresh Meena were actively involved. Police have registered a case against the accused under sections of the Excise Act and investigations are currently underway."
