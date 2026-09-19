ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Transport Scam: ED Summons Former Andhra Minister Ambati Rambabu; Asked To Appear On September 24

Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor transportation scam during the previous YSRCP government. He has been directed to appear before the agency on September 24.

According to the notice, the ED wants Rambabu to provide details of funds allegedly received from or transferred to Marri Subba Reddy and his associates, along with supporting documents. Subba Reddy, a YSRCP leader from the Sattenapalli constituency and an associate of Rambabu, is alleged to have secured a subcontract for liquor transportation.

The ED has also sought details of bank accounts held by entities owned or controlled by Rambabu or his family members, as well as details of organisations in which he served as a partner, director, owner or beneficiary from 2019-20 onwards.

The agency has asked him to appear with copies of his PAN card, Aadhaar card and passport. The notice was issued by ED Assistant Director Prateek Singh.

Diversion Of Transport Contract Funds

The ED is investigating alleged irregularities in the transportation of liquor from Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) depots to government liquor shops during the YSRCP regime.

According to the allegations under investigation, the earlier district-level system for awarding transport contracts was replaced with a state-level mechanism. The transportation rate was also allegedly increased from Rs 19.68 to Rs 35.57/km/box, with investigators alleging that the changes resulted in the diversion of more than Rs 195 crore.

The ED is examining allegations that contracts were initially awarded to firms such as Sigma and Prasad Transports and subsequently subcontracted region-wise to companies linked to YSRCP leaders, their alleged proxies and associates.