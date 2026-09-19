Liquor Transport Scam: ED Summons Former Andhra Minister Ambati Rambabu; Asked To Appear On September 24
Transportation rate was increased from Rs 19.68 to Rs 35.57/km/box, with investigators alleging that the changes resulted in the diversion of over Rs 195 crore.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST
Amaravati: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned YSRCP leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu for questioning in connection with the alleged liquor transportation scam during the previous YSRCP government. He has been directed to appear before the agency on September 24.
According to the notice, the ED wants Rambabu to provide details of funds allegedly received from or transferred to Marri Subba Reddy and his associates, along with supporting documents. Subba Reddy, a YSRCP leader from the Sattenapalli constituency and an associate of Rambabu, is alleged to have secured a subcontract for liquor transportation.
The ED has also sought details of bank accounts held by entities owned or controlled by Rambabu or his family members, as well as details of organisations in which he served as a partner, director, owner or beneficiary from 2019-20 onwards.
The agency has asked him to appear with copies of his PAN card, Aadhaar card and passport. The notice was issued by ED Assistant Director Prateek Singh.
Diversion Of Transport Contract Funds
The ED is investigating alleged irregularities in the transportation of liquor from Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) depots to government liquor shops during the YSRCP regime.
According to the allegations under investigation, the earlier district-level system for awarding transport contracts was replaced with a state-level mechanism. The transportation rate was also allegedly increased from Rs 19.68 to Rs 35.57/km/box, with investigators alleging that the changes resulted in the diversion of more than Rs 195 crore.
The ED is examining allegations that contracts were initially awarded to firms such as Sigma and Prasad Transports and subsequently subcontracted region-wise to companies linked to YSRCP leaders, their alleged proxies and associates.
As part of the probe, the agency has questioned Marri Subba Reddy and Rayapati Purushotham, the YSRCP president of Sattenapalli mandal. The ED is examining whether funds allegedly generated through the transportation contracts were subsequently diverted or laundered.
The agency's questioning of Rambabu is understood to be part of this investigation. However, the allegations remain subject to the ongoing probe.
‘Time Will Tell,’ Says Ambati
The ED had reportedly sent a notice to Rambabu by post on September 8, directing him to appear on September 11. The notice was subsequently sent to him through WhatsApp and officials also contacted him by phone.
Rambabu reportedly said he had not received the earlier notice before the scheduled date and came to know about it only later. He was subsequently directed to appear on September 24. Rambabu has sought a fresh written notice and said he would appear for questioning after consulting his lawyers.
Speaking to the media, Rambabu said it was for the ED and time to determine whether he would ultimately be treated as an accused or arrested in the case. He also alleged that officials had pressured Marri Subba Reddy and Rayapati Purushotham during questioning to mention his name. The allegation has been made by Rambabu and is not independently established.
The ED's summons does not, by itself, establish Rambabu as an accused or prove the allegations against him. Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.
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