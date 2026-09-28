ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Shop Employee Shot Dead In Punjab, Police Suspect Robbery

Bathinda: Unidentified assailants shot dead a liquor store employee in Bibi Wala village of Punjab on Monday before fleeing after an apparent robbery, police said.

The victim, Solan Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had been a long-time employee at the village liquor vend. Cantonment police officials said the initial probe suggests that the attackers shot Singh outside the shop and dragged his body inside.

"During the search of the liquor shop, we found an empty cash box and recovered three spent bullet casings from the crime scene," said an official.

A team led by senior officials, including Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Suhel Qasim Mir and Superintendent of Police (City) Ashwant Singh, arrived at the site to oversee the initial investigation. “We are scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify and track down the perpetrators. We expect to make arrests or some other breakthrough soon," SP Singh said.