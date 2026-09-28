Liquor Shop Employee Shot Dead In Punjab, Police Suspect Robbery
Unidentified gunmen shot dead a long-time liquor store employee and looted the cash on Monday in Bibi Wala village of Punjab’s Bathinda.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Bathinda: Unidentified assailants shot dead a liquor store employee in Bibi Wala village of Punjab on Monday before fleeing after an apparent robbery, police said.
The victim, Solan Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh, had been a long-time employee at the village liquor vend. Cantonment police officials said the initial probe suggests that the attackers shot Singh outside the shop and dragged his body inside.
"During the search of the liquor shop, we found an empty cash box and recovered three spent bullet casings from the crime scene," said an official.
A team led by senior officials, including Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Suhel Qasim Mir and Superintendent of Police (City) Ashwant Singh, arrived at the site to oversee the initial investigation. “We are scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify and track down the perpetrators. We expect to make arrests or some other breakthrough soon," SP Singh said.
He said the Cantonment police station had registered a murder case and is investigating the motive behind the incident. “We are probing the incident from all angles and will confirm whether the killing was purely motivated by robbery or if other factors were involved,” Singh added.
Recent similar incident in Jammu
A similar shooting took place recently in Jammu and Kashmir, where a newspaper vendor was shot dead by an unknown gunman in Jammu city on September 17.
The victim, Deepak Sharma, a local resident of Resham Ghar colony, was inside his house when a gunman barged inside and shot him from close range. “He was shot multiple times, and the gunman fled from the spot. The vendor was immediately taken to nearby Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, where he was declared ‘brought dead,” police had said.
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