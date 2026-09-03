ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Scam: Vijayawada Court Directs Accused Sheikh Saif Ahmed To Surrender Within 15 Days

Amaravati: The ACB Court in Vijayawada has directed Sheikh Saif Ahmed (A-10), an accused in the multi-crore liquor scam allegedly involving the previous YSRCP government, to surrender within 15 days.

The court, however, declined to pass an order restraining the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from arresting Ahmed before the deadline. ACB Court Judge Tejovathi issued the order on Wednesday after hearing Ahmed's surrender petition.

Ahmed had reportedly fled to Dubai on August 9, 2024, amid the investigation into the alleged liquor scam after the newly formed Alliance government in Andhra Pradesh started probing the case. During the investigation, SIT officials gathered details about his alleged role and issued a Look-Out Circular against him in May 2025.

Later, Ahmed filed a surrender petition in July as a preventive measure to avoid arrest upon his return to India. After the hearing, the court accepted his plea and directed him to surrender within 15 days.

According to the investigation, Ahmed allegedly played an important role in a network run by Raj KC Reddy, the prime accused in the case. He would collect bribes from liquor distilleries and supply companies. He was also allegedly a principal partner in shell companies established by T. Eswar Kiran Kumar Reddy (A-9) to divert the allegedly illicit funds.