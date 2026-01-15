ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Scam Cases: SC Defers Hearing On Chhattisgarh Govt's Plea Against Bail To Bhupesh Baghel's Son

New Delhi/Raipur: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the appeal by the Chhattisgarh government challenging the bail granted to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the alleged liquor scam cases.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vijay Bishnoi adjourned the case after hearing arguments from both sides.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the Chhattisgarh government, alleged that Chaitanya Baghel was one of the main accused and conspirators in the sensational case. Mukul Rohatgi, representing Chaitanya Baghel, submitted that the High Court had passed a well-reasoned order in the matter, which has been under investigation for the past two years.

Earlier on January 2, the Chhattisgarh High Court had granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel in two cases related to the alleged liquor scam. A single-judge bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Verma accepted Chaitanya's bail applications in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and another by the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

In its order on the bail application in the ED case, the High Court observed that the petitioner's alleged role was "considerably less" compared to several senior accused who have already been granted bail. The court noted that the alleged kingpins and main beneficiaries, Anwar Dhebar, Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Arunpati Tripathi, and Trilok Singh Dhillon, have already been released on bail by the Supreme Court, and denying bail to the petitioner would violate the well-established principle of parity.