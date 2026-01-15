Liquor Scam Cases: SC Defers Hearing On Chhattisgarh Govt's Plea Against Bail To Bhupesh Baghel's Son
Bupesh Baghel's son, Chaitanya, was granted bail by the Chhattisgarh High Court on January 2 in two cases related to the alleged liquor scam.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
New Delhi/Raipur: The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the appeal by the Chhattisgarh government challenging the bail granted to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with the alleged liquor scam cases.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vijay Bishnoi adjourned the case after hearing arguments from both sides.
Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the Chhattisgarh government, alleged that Chaitanya Baghel was one of the main accused and conspirators in the sensational case. Mukul Rohatgi, representing Chaitanya Baghel, submitted that the High Court had passed a well-reasoned order in the matter, which has been under investigation for the past two years.
Earlier on January 2, the Chhattisgarh High Court had granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel in two cases related to the alleged liquor scam. A single-judge bench of Justice Arvind Kumar Verma accepted Chaitanya's bail applications in a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and another by the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offences Wing (EOW).
In its order on the bail application in the ED case, the High Court observed that the petitioner's alleged role was "considerably less" compared to several senior accused who have already been granted bail. The court noted that the alleged kingpins and main beneficiaries, Anwar Dhebar, Anil Tuteja, Arvind Singh, Arunpati Tripathi, and Trilok Singh Dhillon, have already been released on bail by the Supreme Court, and denying bail to the petitioner would violate the well-established principle of parity.
The High Court found that the investigation was primarily documentary in nature and that Chaitanya had been in custody for a considerable period. The court stated that the evidentiary value of the material collected by the ED, including statements under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and financial and digital records, would be tested during the trial, not conclusively at the bail stage.
Chaitanya Baghel was arrested The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18 last year in connection with its money laundering investigation into the alleged scam, while the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)/Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested him on September 24 while he was already in jail, in a case related to a corruption investigation.
According to the ED, the liquor scam in the state took place between 2019 and 2022 when the Congress government led by Bhupesh Baghel was in power in Chhattisgarh. The ED stated that this alleged scam caused huge losses to the state exchequer and enriched the beneficiaries of the liquor syndicate.
According to the ED, Chaitanya Baghel was the mastermind behind the alleged liquor scam and personally managed approximately Rs 1,000 crore of the proceeds from this scam. The ACB/EOW has claimed that Chaitanya Baghel, along with others, managed the proceeds of crime at a high level and received approximately Rs 200-250 crore as his share. The state agency had claimed that the proceeds of crime associated with this scam could exceed Rs 3,500 crore.
Also Read