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Liquor Scam Accused Kiran Kumar Reddy Held At Hyderabad Airport On Arrival From Sri Lanka

SIT arrests key Andhra Pradesh liquor scam accused Kiran Kumar Reddy at Hyderabad airport after his return from Sri Lanka.

Liquor Scam Accused Kiran Kumar Reddy Arrested At Hyderabad Airport On Arrival From Sri Lanka
Liquor scam accused Kiran Kumar Reddy (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 4, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested key liquor scam accused Kiran Kumar Reddy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after he arrived from Sri Lanka, officials said.

Reddy, identified as accused number 9, in the alleged multi-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, had been on the run since November 2024 after leaving India for Dubai. A lookout circular had been issued against him during the investigation.

Officials said immigration authorities detained him upon arrival and handed him over to the SIT. He is being taken to Vijayawada and is expected to be produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court.

According to officials, Kiran Kumar Reddy played a key role in diverting kickback money through shell companies linked to the liquor trade. Hailing from Tirupati, Reddy, son of a police constable, studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and became a key figure in the scam

His arrest comes after the Supreme Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea and directed him to surrender before the investigating agency. Officials believe his interrogation could help uncover further details of the alleged liquor scam.

Meanwhile, another accused in the case, Saif Ahmed (A10), is also returning to India. He has already filed a surrender petition in the Vijayawada ACB Court, though the court has not yet issued an order regarding it. Officials said a lookout circular remains in force against him, and further action will be taken in accordance with law upon his arrival.

Read More

  1. SC Rejects Pleas Of ED And State Against Grant Of Bail To Chaitanya Baghel In Liquor Scam Cases
  2. Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam: Torn Currency Note For Hawala Transfers Under ED's Scanner

TAGGED:

KIRAN KUMAR REDDY ARREST
SIT LIQUOR SCAM INVESTIGATION
HYDERABAD AIRPORT ARREST
ANDHRA PRADESH LIQUOR CASE
ANDHRA PRADESH LIQUOR SCAM

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