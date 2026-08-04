ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Scam Accused Kiran Kumar Reddy Held At Hyderabad Airport On Arrival From Sri Lanka

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday arrested key liquor scam accused Kiran Kumar Reddy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad after he arrived from Sri Lanka, officials said.

Reddy, identified as accused number 9, in the alleged multi-crore Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, had been on the run since November 2024 after leaving India for Dubai. A lookout circular had been issued against him during the investigation.

Officials said immigration authorities detained him upon arrival and handed him over to the SIT. He is being taken to Vijayawada and is expected to be produced before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court.

According to officials, Kiran Kumar Reddy played a key role in diverting kickback money through shell companies linked to the liquor trade. Hailing from Tirupati, Reddy, son of a police constable, studied engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur and became a key figure in the scam