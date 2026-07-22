Liquor, Chicken Party At Chhattisgarh Health Centre; Two Employees Suspended
Chhattisgarh health department has warned of action against any other employee found involved in the incident, reports ETV Bharat's Akhtar Ali.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 5:43 PM IST
Surajpur: Two health workers were suspended after a video showing them hosting a liquor and chicken party inside a community health centre in Latori of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, went viral on social media.
The incident took place at the Community Health Centre, Latori, recently.
In the viral video, a pharmacist and a ward boy were seen consuming alcohol and eating chicken along with many daily wage workers on hospital premises during duty hours.
Following public outrage, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Kapil Dev Paikra ordered an inquiry. Prima facie, the investigation revealed that the conduct of the duo was inconsistent with the standards of service and consequently they were suspended with immediate effect.
Pharmacist Ranjit Jaiswal and ward boy Prem Kushwaha have been placed under suspension while the roles of other daily-wage workers involved in the incident are being investigated, an official said.
"Hospitals exist to serve patients, not for activities of such nature. Consuming alcohol and engaging in indiscipline within the hospital premises violate the Chhattisgarh Civil Services Conduct Rules. Any negligence or indiscipline in such matters will not be tolerated," CMHO Kapil Dev Paikra said.
The health department has indicated that if the investigation reveals involvement of any other employee, strict action will be taken in accordance with the rules against him as well.
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