ETV Bharat / state

Liquor, Chicken Party At Chhattisgarh Health Centre; Two Employees Suspended

Surajpur: Two health workers were suspended after a video showing them hosting a liquor and chicken party inside a community health centre in Latori of Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, went viral on social media.

The incident took place at the Community Health Centre, Latori, recently.

In the viral video, a pharmacist and a ward boy were seen consuming alcohol and eating chicken along with many daily wage workers on hospital premises during duty hours.

Following public outrage, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Kapil Dev Paikra ordered an inquiry. Prima facie, the investigation revealed that the conduct of the duo was inconsistent with the standards of service and consequently they were suspended with immediate effect.