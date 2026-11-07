ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Bribery: Keralam Government On The Defensive; Former Commissioner Seeks Vigilance Probe

Excise Minister M Liju has been named in the report for being connected with bar owners, ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government is facing questions over alleged corruption in the Excise Department following a report submitted by former Excise Commissioner Seeram Sambasiva Rao, naming two senior officials and recommending a Vigilance inquiry into alleged bribery and disproportionate assets.

The report, submitted on Friday shortly before Sambasiva Rao was transferred from the post, alleges that Central Zone Joint Excise Commissioner S Vinod and Alappuzha Deputy Excise Commissioner Ajay collected regular payments from bar owners and received money in connection with licence-related matters. It also refers to the alleged accumulation of assets through benami transactions.

The report further mentions Excise Minister M Liju's acquaintance with a bar owner allegedly involved in the transactions. The disclosures have triggered a political exchange, with Communist Party of India (Marxists) state secretary M V Govindan questioning the minister's links with bar owners. Liju has said the government will examine the report.

According to the report, Vinod allegedly maintained close links with the owner of Ganga Bar in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam district and acted as an intermediary in matters relating to the establishment's licence.

An informant cited in the report alleged that Vinod sought a monthly payment of ₹30,000 from the bar owner and received ₹50,000 for facilitating approvals related to bar timings and licence extensions.

The report also refers to the Anakkappara illicit toddy and spirit seizure case in Palakkad, alleging that Vigilance had identified Vinod as an official who received a substantial bribe in connection with the alleged nexus between excise officials and shop licensees. Rao's report claims that Vinod escaped action despite the findings.

The second official named is Alappuzha Deputy Excise Commissioner Ajay. The report alleges that he regularly collected money from bars in Kayamkulam, including Roma Centre Bar at Kattachira, whose owner, Ratheesh, is described as being acquainted with the Excise Minister.

According to information provided by a source cited in the report, Ajay allegedly collected money during inspection visits to the establishment. The report also refers to an alleged payment of ₹20,000 during the Onam season in connection with the renewal of the bar's licence.

It further alleges that Ajay permitted toddy shops to operate from two separate buildings under a single licence when he was in charge of Kottayam district. The report claims that an inquiry initiated after a complaint reached the Chief Minister was subsequently undermined.

Sambasiva Rao has also alleged that Ajay had benami interests in three bars in Kottayam and investments in toddy shops. These allegations, along with claims of disproportionate assets, have been cited as grounds for recommending a Vigilance investigation.

Transfer Recommendations

Excise Commissioner Seeram Sambasiva Rao was transferred on Friday after naming two senior officials and recommending a Vigilance inquiry into bribery assets. (ETV Bharat)

The former commissioner has recommended that both officials be moved immediately from field postings to positions where they would not have opportunities for illegal collections. The proposed alternatives include offices such as the Excise Crime Records Bureau and the Toddy Board.

The report also raises concerns over transfers and postings in the department, alleging that several decisions were taken without the Excise Commissioner's knowledge. It reportedly refers to 32 postings or transfers made without following the prescribed procedure for obtaining the commissioner's approval.

Sambasiva Rao has alleged that efforts to prevent the posting of officials facing Vigilance inquiries or disciplinary proceedings to sensitive positions were frustrated by interventions from higher levels. A written explanation from the concerned section reportedly referred to discussions at the organisational level and the minister's office in preparing the transfer list.