Liquor Bribery Den Operator Prannay Prakash Arrested In Alleged Andhra Pradesh Liquor Scam

Amaravati: The Special Investigation Team's (SIT) charged with probing the alleged Andhra Pradesh liquor scam, has arrested Katta Prannay Prakash (A-52), the manager of the bribery den set up in an apartment near Tadepalli Palace by the syndicate allegedly linked to the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Prakash allegedly played a key role in transferring, from time to time, the money earned from the liquor scam to associates of YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy (A-38) for distribution during elections. Prakash was detained at the Sonauli check post on the India-Nepal border while trying to flee to Dubai via Nepal.

SIT officials had previously issued look-out notices on Prakash. Thinking that he would be caught if he tried to escape via India's airports or ports, Prakash first reached Nepal via the dry port near Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh. But, during checks, staff at the border found out that there was a lookout circular on Prakash and informed SIT officials.

A special team from Vijayawada went to UP and detained Prakash. He was produced in court in Maharajganj to obtain a transit warrant, and will be brought to Vijayawada on Wednesday, where he will be produced in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court for remand. With this, the number of people arrested in the liquor scam case has reached 17.

Bribes To YSRCP Candidates

Prakash used to run the liquor bribery den from Flat No 312 in Landmark Apartments, near Tadepalli Palace. Representatives of distilleries and liquor suppliers used to bring bribes and hand them over. In each installment, they would stuff Rs 20-25 lakh of the cash in cardboard boxes. Prakash would hand over that money to associates of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (A-38), who would then transfer the money to YSRCP candidates for election expenses and allegedly, to buy votes.