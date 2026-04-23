ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Ban Yielded Positive Results, Will Continue Even After Nitish: Bihar MLA

Lucknow: Following Samrat Chudhary's elevation as the Chief Minister of Bihar, speculations are rife that the ban on liquor might be lifted. Addressing the matter, BJP's Patna MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia said the liquor ban has yielded very positive results and the policy will continue.

"The ban has undoubtedly benefited the state and has ushered in a positive social transformation. Therefore, there is no question of altering the policy. The liquor ban will remain in force," he added.

Chaurasia, who is also the co-in-charge of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, visited the party's state headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday, where he spoke to ETV Bharat.