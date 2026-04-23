Liquor Ban Yielded Positive Results, Will Continue Even After Nitish: Bihar MLA
Sanjeev Chaurasia said there is no question of altering the policy and the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal, writes Rishi Mishra.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Lucknow: Following Samrat Chudhary's elevation as the Chief Minister of Bihar, speculations are rife that the ban on liquor might be lifted. Addressing the matter, BJP's Patna MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia said the liquor ban has yielded very positive results and the policy will continue.
"The ban has undoubtedly benefited the state and has ushered in a positive social transformation. Therefore, there is no question of altering the policy. The liquor ban will remain in force," he added.
Chaurasia, who is also the co-in-charge of the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit, visited the party's state headquarters in Lucknow on Wednesday, where he spoke to ETV Bharat.
Commenting on the significant political development in Bihar over the last three months, he asserted these changes are unequivocally rooted within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "The success of Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar is, in essence, the success of the NDA. It is a matter of great joy that the incumbent Chief Minister is from the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.
On the current political situation in West Bengal, where a large number of people from Bihar reside, Chaurasia said a change in government is imminent in the state, and a BJP government is poised to be formed. "The people of Bengal have grown weary of Mamata Banerjee's administration. The 'Lotus' will bloom in Bengal," he added.
Also Read