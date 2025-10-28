Liquor Ban To Land Rights Protection Bills On Jammu Kashmir Assembly's Agenda Today
The third day of J&K Assembly Session today has been reserved for private members' bills introduced by both the Treasury as well as opposition benches.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 10:13 AM IST
Srinagar: A complete ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir is among 41 private member bills moved for introduction in the ongoing Legislative Assembly today (October 28).
The day has been reserved for the private members' bills, ranging from the establishment of Lokayukta to a human rights forum in the Union Territory and a complete ban on importing frozen food to the Valley, according to the Assembly secretariat.
These bills have been introduced by both the Treasury as well as opposition benches in the House. The bills on the ban on sale and consumption of liquor have been introduced by four legislators, including two from the ruling National Conference (NC).
NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar is among those who have sought a complete ban on the sale, advertisement and consumption of liquor in the region. Peoples Democratic Party's Mohammad Fayaz Mir was the first off the block to introduce the bill in the last Budget session, followed by NC’s Ahsan Pardesi and Awami Itehaad Party legislator Sheikh Khurshid, who has cited social, religious and security sensitivities for the ban.
However, these bills couldn’t be taken up then and have been put on the legislative agenda for today. Alcohol consumption is not banned in the region, but its public consumption is seen as a taboo in the Muslim majority region.
Besides land rights bills for the protection of rights for residents are on the legislative agenda for the day as well. NC MLA Mubarik Gul, who is the party's chief in the Assembly, has moved a bill seeking salaries and perks for the Chief Whip of the majority party in the House.
The private members' bills are unlikely to get passed, as records suggest only three bills have passed in the House since 1980, with the last one in 2007. This is attributed to a lack of support. A bill can be introduced by a minister or a legislator. In the former case, it is called a government bill and in the latter, a private member's bill.
The proceedings of the nine-day autumn session began on Thursday (October 23) with the House paying homage to leaders who passed away recently. The session will culminate on October 31 and will include six sittings.
Read More: