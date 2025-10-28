ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Ban To Land Rights Protection Bills On Jammu Kashmir Assembly's Agenda Today

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather conducts proceedings during a session of the Assembly, in Srinagar. ( @CM_JnK/X via PTI Photo )

Srinagar: A complete ban on the sale and consumption of liquor in Jammu and Kashmir is among 41 private member bills moved for introduction in the ongoing Legislative Assembly today (October 28).

The day has been reserved for the private members' bills, ranging from the establishment of Lokayukta to a human rights forum in the Union Territory and a complete ban on importing frozen food to the Valley, according to the Assembly secretariat.

These bills have been introduced by both the Treasury as well as opposition benches in the House. The bills on the ban on sale and consumption of liquor have been introduced by four legislators, including two from the ruling National Conference (NC).

NC MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar is among those who have sought a complete ban on the sale, advertisement and consumption of liquor in the region. Peoples Democratic Party's Mohammad Fayaz Mir was the first off the block to introduce the bill in the last Budget session, followed by NC’s Ahsan Pardesi and Awami Itehaad Party legislator Sheikh Khurshid, who has cited social, religious and security sensitivities for the ban.