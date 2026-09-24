ETV Bharat / state

Liquor Ban, Return Of Kashmiri Pandits Among Private Members Bills Listed For Business In Jammu Kashmir Assembly

Srinagar: The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly resumed on Thursday after a day's holiday to discuss the resolution on exemption of teachers from Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Thirty-five legislators will move private members Bills including ban on liquor sale, protection of land and employment rights of the domiciles of the Union Territory, return and reintegration of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the portfolio of Housing and Urban Development Department, will introduce a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000.

The assembly will resume with Question Hour followed by Calling Attention Motions by four legislators, and further discussion on TET exemption resolution moved by the education minister Sakeena Itoo.

During the first two days, the assembly witnessed pandemonium as opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and ruling party National Conference sparred over lack of governance and statehood.