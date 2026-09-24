Liquor Ban, Return Of Kashmiri Pandits Among Private Members Bills Listed For Business In Jammu Kashmir Assembly
Thirty-five legislators will move private members Bills including ban on liquor sale, protection of land and employment rights of the domiciles of the Union Territory.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 1:23 PM IST
Srinagar: The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly resumed on Thursday after a day's holiday to discuss the resolution on exemption of teachers from Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). Thirty-five legislators will move private members Bills including ban on liquor sale, protection of land and employment rights of the domiciles of the Union Territory, return and reintegration of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the portfolio of Housing and Urban Development Department, will introduce a Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000.
The assembly will resume with Question Hour followed by Calling Attention Motions by four legislators, and further discussion on TET exemption resolution moved by the education minister Sakeena Itoo.
During the first two days, the assembly witnessed pandemonium as opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and ruling party National Conference sparred over lack of governance and statehood.
Three legislators- Ali Muhammad Sagar of ruling party National Conference from Khanyar and Independent legislator from Langate and PDP MLA from Kupwara Mir Muhammad Fayaz will move private members Bills seeking a complete ban on the sale, consumption, storage, and transportation of liquor in the Kashmir Valley, in recognition of its social, religious, and security sensitivities.
Opposition Peoples Democratic Party legislator from Budgam Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi will move a Bill to provide for the establishment of a statutory Re-integration Commission in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return and reintegration of Kashmiri Migrants, particularly Kashmiri Pandits; to facilitate reconciliation, social healing, cultural restoration and coexistence through institutional, community-based and rights-oriented
mechanisms.
Ruling party National Conference legislator Altaf Ahmad Wani will move a Bill to provide for the protection of land and employment rights of the domiciles of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and to ensure the development without compromising the socio-economic, cultural and demographic interests of its people.
PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para will move a Bill to provide for vesting of ownership of State land in long-term occupants, regularization of tourism-related land and other lands in possession, and ensuring transparency and fairness in land ownership transfer in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
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