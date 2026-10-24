ETV Bharat / state

Lipstick Marks On Shiva Sharma's Face, Dispute With Shraddha Dubey? Police Probe Circumstances Around Lucknow Businessman's Death

Accused Shraddha Dubey (C), her sister Rashmi and their driver Danish arrested by police in Shiva Sharma death case ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Following the arrest of influencer Shraddha Dubey along with her sister and driver in connection with the death of Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Police are probing the circumstances around Sharma's death.

Sharma died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of the Awadh Green Apartments in Lucknow. Dubey, his live-in partner, along with her sister Rashmi Dubey, and their driver Danish were absconding after Sharma's death. They were arrested by the UP Police from Maharashtra's Nagpur on October 20 and brought on transit remand to Uttar Pradesh where a court granted their 10-day judicial custody to the UP Police.

Accused Shraddha Dubey (C), her sister Rashmi and their driver Danish arrested by police in Shiva Sharma death case (ETV Bharat)

The Lucknow Police have registered a murder case into the incident following a complaint by Sharma's mother Ranjana.

Despite the arrest of all three, many questions surrounding Sharma’s death remain unanswered. What exactly transpired in Shraddha’s flat on October 9? Under what circumstances did Sharma die, and whom did Shraddha contact first after the incident?

DCP (Central) Arpit Vijayvargiya stated that all three accused are currently in jail adding the police are investigating the case with the utmost seriousness.

“As new information emerges during the probe, various aspects are being examined. Efforts are also underway to identify those who assisted Shraddha while she was on the run. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation,” Vijayvargiya said.

Sharma's Mother Demands Impartial Probe

Shiva’s mother, Ranjana Sharma, has demanded an impartial investigation into the case and strict action against the accused.

She further questioned the police regarding the decision not to seek police custody remand for the three accused. However, Ranjana stated that the police have told her that it was already late in the night while assuring her that the accused could still be questioned later under the existing legal provisions.

Ranjana also raised concerns about why the investigation did not include taking the accused to the flat; the police have since assured her that a site investigation at the flat will be conducted. She believes that if there was a dispute or a physical altercation between Shiva and Shraddha, the condition of items in the flat and other evidence could provide crucial information.

It is understood that the police have assured her that they will conduct further questioning in the case and take her to the flat as part of the investigation. The family now hopes that the forensic report of the mobile phone, the statements of the domestic help, and the examination of the crime scene will yield crucial information.

Accused Shraddha Dubey (C), her sister Rashmi and their driver Danish arrested by police in Shiva Sharma death case (ETV Bharat)

Lipstick Marks On Sharma's Face?

ETV Bharat has learnt from sources that when Shiva Sharma fell from the fourth floor, there were lipstick marks on his face. When questioned by the police about these marks, Shraddha claimed that Sharma was her boyfriend and that they shared an intimate relationship. Conversely, the domestic help employed at Shraddha’s residence has revealed that the two frequently engaged in arguments.

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