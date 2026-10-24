Lipstick Marks On Shiva Sharma's Face, Dispute With Shraddha Dubey? Police Probe Circumstances Around Lucknow Businessman's Death
Accused Shraddha along with her sister Rashmi Dubey, and their driver Danish have been sent to 10-day judicial custody after their arrest, reports Prashant Mishra.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Lucknow: Following the arrest of influencer Shraddha Dubey along with her sister and driver in connection with the death of Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh Police are probing the circumstances around Sharma's death.
Sharma died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of the Awadh Green Apartments in Lucknow. Dubey, his live-in partner, along with her sister Rashmi Dubey, and their driver Danish were absconding after Sharma's death. They were arrested by the UP Police from Maharashtra's Nagpur on October 20 and brought on transit remand to Uttar Pradesh where a court granted their 10-day judicial custody to the UP Police.
The Lucknow Police have registered a murder case into the incident following a complaint by Sharma's mother Ranjana.
Despite the arrest of all three, many questions surrounding Sharma’s death remain unanswered. What exactly transpired in Shraddha’s flat on October 9? Under what circumstances did Sharma die, and whom did Shraddha contact first after the incident?
DCP (Central) Arpit Vijayvargiya stated that all three accused are currently in jail adding the police are investigating the case with the utmost seriousness.
“As new information emerges during the probe, various aspects are being examined. Efforts are also underway to identify those who assisted Shraddha while she was on the run. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation,” Vijayvargiya said.
Sharma's Mother Demands Impartial Probe
Shiva’s mother, Ranjana Sharma, has demanded an impartial investigation into the case and strict action against the accused.
She further questioned the police regarding the decision not to seek police custody remand for the three accused. However, Ranjana stated that the police have told her that it was already late in the night while assuring her that the accused could still be questioned later under the existing legal provisions.
Ranjana also raised concerns about why the investigation did not include taking the accused to the flat; the police have since assured her that a site investigation at the flat will be conducted. She believes that if there was a dispute or a physical altercation between Shiva and Shraddha, the condition of items in the flat and other evidence could provide crucial information.
It is understood that the police have assured her that they will conduct further questioning in the case and take her to the flat as part of the investigation. The family now hopes that the forensic report of the mobile phone, the statements of the domestic help, and the examination of the crime scene will yield crucial information.
Lipstick Marks On Sharma's Face?
ETV Bharat has learnt from sources that when Shiva Sharma fell from the fourth floor, there were lipstick marks on his face. When questioned by the police about these marks, Shraddha claimed that Sharma was her boyfriend and that they shared an intimate relationship. Conversely, the domestic help employed at Shraddha’s residence has revealed that the two frequently engaged in arguments.
What Happened On The Fateful Day?
As claimed by the domestic help, a dispute might have taken place between the two on the day of the incident as well. However, sources said that during questioning, Shraddha stated that on the morning of October 9, around 7:00 AM, she, Shiva Sharma, and others returned to the flat at Awadh Green Apartments after being out. Following this, everyone slept until around 5:00 PM, Shraddha has said.
Who Was The First Person Shraddha Contacted After The Incident?
The question remains: whom did Shraddha call first after the incident, and who else was she in contact with? The call records, messages, and other digital evidence from Shiva’s mobile phone could spill the beans to all these questions.
The police have sent the mobile phone and other items for forensic analysis; these may provide insights into the activities that took place before and after the incident.
Following Sharma’s death, Shraddha, Rashmi, and Danish fled Lucknow. Claims, accompanied by photos and videos, circulated on social media suggesting that Shraddha was in Nepal. Subsequently, the trio was spotted in Raebareli, Agra, and Delhi. Ultimately, on October 20, all three were arrested in Nagpur.
Amidst the delay in Shraddha’s arrest, Police Commissioner Tarun Gaba intervened by replacing the officers involved in the investigation and forming a new team. This new team intensified the search, leading to the arrest of the trio, who were then brought back to Lucknow.
CCTV Footage Shows Deceased Sharma With Shraddha, Her Sister
On Saturday, fresh CCTV footage surfaced, showing Shraddha Dubey holding Shiva Sharma’s hand as they descend the stairs of a building. Shraddha’s sister, Rashmi Dubey, is also seen with them. The video is believed to be from August 4.
A few hours earlier, another video had emerged showing Shraddha alone, dressed in Western attire, ascending the apartment stairs.
'Dispute Over CCTV Installation'
Ajay Rai, a neighbor living on the first floor of the apartment complex, stated that Shraddha’s behavior was “extremely volatile and aggressive”. Rai said that when he installed a CCTV camera on his floor, Shraddha created a “major scene and used abusive language”.
According to Rai, the accused did not use the stairs on the night of the incident “because Shraddha was aware that a camera was installed on the first-floor staircase”.
“Instead, they cunningly used the elevator. The balcony from which Shiva fell was located behind the camera’s field of view—a blind spot that Shraddha was already aware of,” claimed Rai.
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