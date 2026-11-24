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Two Lionesses Killed After Being Hit By Train In Gujarat's Rajkot

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Rajkot: Two Asiatic lionesses were killed after being hit by a passenger train while crossing a railway track in Gujarat's Rajkot district, a forest department official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 7.50 pm on Monday on the Bhavnagar-Porbandar broad-gauge line between Vavdi and Khirsara stations in Jetpur taluka, Range Forest Officer (RFO) Hiren Ratanpara said, noting it was the first such fatal accident on the stretch.

"The two lionesses were crossing the railway track when they were hit by a train. Both were killed on the spot. The train was travelling at a high speed when the animals suddenly came onto the tracks," he said. While the stretch was not officially designated as a lion corridor, the area was part of a wildlife movement zone, with Girnar forest located nearby, Ratanpara said, adding that big cats from Amreli district also move through the region.