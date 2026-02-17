Gujarat | Lioness Kills Woman, Leopard Injured Child In Amreli
A lioness killed a 45-year-old woman in Govindpur village, while a leopard seriously injured a five-year-old girl in a separate attack the same day.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
Amreli: Two separate wild animal attacks in Gujarat's Amreli district on the same day have created fear among villagers. A 45-year-old woman was killed in a lioness attack, while a five-year-old girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a leopard, police said on Tuesday.
According to police, the fatal incident took place in Govindpur village under the Dalkhaniya Range of Dhari Gir East on Monday. The deceased woman has been identified as Manju Solanki. She was watering a mango orchard near the river area when a lioness suddenly attacked her. According to eyewitnesses, the lioness mauled her severely. Local villagers rushed to help and managed to rescue her from the animal's grip. However, she died from her injuries before she could be taken for medical treatment.
Forest department officials and police personnel reached the spot soon after receiving information. The department immediately launched an operation to capture the lioness. Four cages were placed in different directions to trap the animal.
Vikas Yadav, Deputy Conservator of Forest (DCF) of Dhari Gir East, said the team traced the lioness's location and successfully captured it within a few hours of the attack.
In another incident on the same day, a leopard attacked a five-year-old girl in Pithwajal village under the Liliya Range. The child, daughter of a labourer working in a farmer's field, was suddenly attacked by the leopard. She suffered serious injuries to her neck and was immediately rushed to Amreli Civil Hospital for treatment.
Bharat Gelani, Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Liliya Forest Department, said, "Preliminary investigation confirmed that a leopard carried out the attack. Cages have been installed to capture the animal, and strict monitoring is underway." Villagers have urged the Forest Department to take strong steps to prevent further human-wildlife conflict in the area.
