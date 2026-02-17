ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat | Lioness Kills Woman, Leopard Injured Child In Amreli

Amreli: Two separate wild animal attacks in Gujarat's Amreli district on the same day have created fear among villagers. A 45-year-old woman was killed in a lioness attack, while a five-year-old girl was seriously injured after being attacked by a leopard, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the fatal incident took place in Govindpur village under the Dalkhaniya Range of Dhari Gir East on Monday. The deceased woman has been identified as Manju Solanki. She was watering a mango orchard near the river area when a lioness suddenly attacked her. According to eyewitnesses, the lioness mauled her severely. Local villagers rushed to help and managed to rescue her from the animal's grip. However, she died from her injuries before she could be taken for medical treatment.

Forest department officials and police personnel reached the spot soon after receiving information. The department immediately launched an operation to capture the lioness. Four cages were placed in different directions to trap the animal.