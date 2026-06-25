ETV Bharat / state

Lioness Kills Five-Year-Old Boy In Gujarat's Amreli

Amreli: A five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a lioness in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Chaturi village of Khambha Taluka when the animal attacked the child while he was walking near the village with his father. A lioness suddenly appeared, attacked them and dragged the boy away, sparking panic across the area.

Upon information, Khambha Forest Department personnel arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation for the child. Late at night, the Forest Department team intensified the search operation and combed the surrounding areas. After an extensive search, the child's body was found around one kilometre away from the scene.

A lioness suspected of involvement in the incident has been captured. Although villagers breathed a sigh of relief after the lioness was caught, an atmosphere of fear persists in the area.

Assistant conservator of forests, Kapil Kumar Bhatia, said "Two wild animals were present near the scene. One lioness has been tranquilised and caged, while a rescue operation is underway since last night to capture the second animal."