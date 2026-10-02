Lioness Captured After Leaving 5 People Injured In Gujarat, Shifted To Animal Care Centre
Lioness attacks two youths on a bike in Amreli in Gujarat leaving both injured. Searches launched in Amreli after lioness attack.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Amreli: After attacking five people on the outskirts of Arjansukh village in Amreli, a lioness has been caged by the Forest Department.
The lioness showed aggressive behavior, but the Forest Department officials tranquilsed her before placing her in a cage. She has been taken to an animal care center for a health check-up.
On Thursday night, the lioness targeted two pedestrians, two farmers, and a Forest Department employee in the Wadia area.
Following these attacks, the village roads remained deserted, and farmers huddled inside the huts in their fields. The Forest Department had launched a search operation to “capture the animal.”
The lioness pounced on two pedestrians passing along the road at night. Subsequently, two farmers also fell victim to the animal's attacks, officials said.
The Forest Department team was maintaining a vigil in the area after the attacks. The animal also attacked a Forest Department employee.
A search and surveillance operation was conducted in the surrounding fields to locate the animal, and the Forest Department eventually succeeded in capturing the lioness.
Rajan Jadhav, ACF of the Shetrunji Division, stated that the animal attacked people around midnight.
Officials said that while the Forest Department team was tracking her location, news arrived in the morning that the animal had injured two other people and a departmental employee.
According to officials, they will conduct a detailed investigation to ascertain the circumstances under which the attack occurred and whether the animal wandered in from another place or was staying in the area only.
The incident has triggered panic in the area. The Forest Department has advised locals to exercise caution and avoid traveling alone after dark.
Concern is mounting in rural areas due to the increasing frequency of lions roaming near human settlements. Officials said the lioness had previously attacked three other people as well.
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