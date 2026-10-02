ETV Bharat / state

Lioness Captured After Leaving 5 People Injured In Gujarat, Shifted To Animal Care Centre

Amreli: After attacking five people on the outskirts of Arjansukh village in Amreli, a lioness has been caged by the Forest Department.

The lioness showed aggressive behavior, but the Forest Department officials tranquilsed her before placing her in a cage. She has been taken to an animal care center for a health check-up.

On Thursday night, the lioness targeted two pedestrians, two farmers, and a Forest Department employee in the Wadia area.

Following these attacks, the village roads remained deserted, and farmers huddled inside the huts in their fields. The Forest Department had launched a search operation to “capture the animal.”

The lioness pounced on two pedestrians passing along the road at night. Subsequently, two farmers also fell victim to the animal's attacks, officials said.

The Forest Department team was maintaining a vigil in the area after the attacks. The animal also attacked a Forest Department employee.

A search and surveillance operation was conducted in the surrounding fields to locate the animal, and the Forest Department eventually succeeded in capturing the lioness.