ETV Bharat / state

Gujarat: Lioness Attacks Farm Worker In Amreli Cotton Field

Amreli: A farm worker was injured after a lioness suddenly attacked him while he was working at a cotton field on the border of Nani Kukavav and Lakhapadar villages in Gujarat’s Amreli district.

According to information available, the worker was involved in agricultural work at the cotton field when the lioness suddenly came from the crop and lunged at him. The animal attacked him from behind. The worker, however, raised an alarm and shouted for help, after which the lioness fled from the spot.

The injured worker was taken to Amreli Civil Hospital for treatment. A Forest Department team also reached Amreli Civil Hospital after receiving information about the incident. Officials met the injured worker and recorded details about the attack.