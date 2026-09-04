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Gujarat: Lioness Attacks Farm Worker In Amreli Cotton Field

The worker was involved in agricultural work at the cotton field when the lioness suddenly came from the crop and lunged at him.

Gujarat: Lioness Attacks Farm Worker In Amreli Cotton Field
The injured worker at the hospital. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 4, 2026 at 9:43 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Amreli: A farm worker was injured after a lioness suddenly attacked him while he was working at a cotton field on the border of Nani Kukavav and Lakhapadar villages in Gujarat’s Amreli district.

According to information available, the worker was involved in agricultural work at the cotton field when the lioness suddenly came from the crop and lunged at him. The animal attacked him from behind. The worker, however, raised an alarm and shouted for help, after which the lioness fled from the spot.

The injured worker was taken to Amreli Civil Hospital for treatment. A Forest Department team also reached Amreli Civil Hospital after receiving information about the incident. Officials met the injured worker and recorded details about the attack.

Lil­iya Range RFO Vatsal Pandya said the worker sustained minor injuries in the lioness attack and was kept at Amreli Civil Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Forest Department has also initiated an inquiry into the incident and is monitoring the area from where the lioness is believed to have come, as well as the surrounding areas where the animal may still be moving.

Since the incident occurred in a cotton field along the boundary of Nani Kukavav and Lakhapadar villages, officials and locals suspect that the lioness may have been hiding inside the tall cotton crop.

Read More:

  1. Lion Attacks 70-Year-Old Man Sleeping Outside Home In Gujarat’s Gir Somnath
  2. Elderly Man Injured In Lion Attack In Gujarat's Amreli
  3. Junagadh: Lion Kills 11-Year-Old Boy On Pilgrimage To Ambaji Temple On Mount Girnar

TAGGED:

LION ATTACK
LIONESS ATTACKS ON HUMANS
HUMAN WILDLIFE CONFLICT
FOREST DEPARTMENT
WILD LIFE IN INDIA

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