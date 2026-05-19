Organiser Files Police Complaint Against Ex-Minister Over Messi Kolkata Event Chaos
Dutta asserted that he had nothing to do with the chaotic incidents that unfolded at the stadium in Kolkata during the legendary footballer's visit
Published : May 19, 2026 at 2:10 PM IST
Rishra: Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour-Kolkata edition' organiser Satadru Dutta lodged a police complaint against former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas on Monday for the alleged mismanagement during the Argentine football legend's event in December 2025 in Kolkata.
Dutta went to Bidhannagar (South) police station on Monday night and registered a complaint against Aroop Biswas, former DGP Rajeev Kumar, IAS officer Shantanu Basu and Trinamool leader Juin Biswas, among others. He stated that he had earlier been threatened not to implicate any minister. He alleged that Biswas and others had entered the stadium in a “completely unauthorised manner, which not only resulted in derailment of the event but also led to vandalism”, sources said.
According to sources, a lawsuit seeking damages of Rs 100 crore has been filed against the former sports minister, as previously announced.
In December last year, Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers, visited India. As part of the 'GOAT Tour,' he visited Kolkata alongside several other cities in the country. During his Indian tour, the Inter Miami star—accompanied by his national teammate Rodrigo De Paul and club teammate Luis Suárez—first set foot in Kolkata.
However, the inaugural event at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) was marred by chaos and ultimately ended in disarray. Although Messi and the other stars did take the field, the 'Messi Show' could not be successfully executed due to the unruly crowd comprising relatives and associates of the then sports minister Aroop Biswas and fire services minister Sujit Bose.
Amid the ensuing chaos, the World Cup-winning Argentine superstar left the stadium ahead of schedule. Citing security concerns, Messi was swiftly escorted out of the stadium. Spectators, who had purchased tickets at exorbitant prices, erupted in protest after failing to catch a glimpse of Messi. In the ensuing outburst of rage, the Yuba Bharati Krirangan was vandalised. The Bidhannagar police arrested the organiser, Satadru Dutta, at the airport.
He was, however, subsequently released on bail. The then Trinamool Congress government constituted a fact-finding committee to identify and hold the culprits accountable. The police also provided assurances that the ticket money paid by the spectators would be refunded. Now, five months have elapsed, and a new government has come to power in West Bengal. On assuming office, new Sports Minister Nisith Pramanik gave assurances that the files pertaining to the 'Messi fiasco' would be reopened for investigation.
It is in light of this changed political landscape that the organiser, Satadru Dutta, has started speaking out about the incident. During various interviews, Satadru had recounted how the state's then sports minister had exerted pressure in multiple ways to compel him to carry out various illegal activities.
Simultaneously, the then minister had also issued threats of legal action. The new state government in West Bengal, too, has signalled its intention to speak with Satadru Dutta in order to uncover the underlying causes behind the chaos that marred the 'Messi Tour' event. Speaking to ETV Bharat on Monday, Satadru said he has lodged complaints against administrative officials as well as various leaders of the Trinamool Congress.
He asserted that he bore no responsibility for the chaotic incidents that unfolded at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan during the 'GOAT Tour.' Satadru has also pledged full cooperation to the new state government in the days ahead to facilitate a thorough investigation into the 'Messi Tour' controversy.
Also Read:
Messi Fiasco Fallout: Sourav Ganguly Slaps Rs 50 Cr Defamation Suit On Football Fan Club Official
Mamata Banerjee Issues Whip Over Messi Event Fiasco; Vows Zero-Tolerance For VIP Culture