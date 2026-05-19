ETV Bharat / state

Organiser Files Police Complaint Against Ex-Minister Over Messi Kolkata Event Chaos

Rishra: Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour-Kolkata edition' organiser Satadru Dutta lodged a police complaint against former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas on Monday for the alleged mismanagement during the Argentine football legend's event in December 2025 in Kolkata.

Dutta went to Bidhannagar (South) police station on Monday night and registered a complaint against Aroop Biswas, former DGP Rajeev Kumar, IAS officer Shantanu Basu and Trinamool leader Juin Biswas, among others. He stated that he had earlier been threatened not to implicate any minister. He alleged that Biswas and others had entered the stadium in a “completely unauthorised manner, which not only resulted in derailment of the event but also led to vandalism”, sources said.

According to sources, a lawsuit seeking damages of Rs 100 crore has been filed against the former sports minister, as previously announced.

In December last year, Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers, visited India. As part of the 'GOAT Tour,' he visited Kolkata alongside several other cities in the country. During his Indian tour, the Inter Miami star—accompanied by his national teammate Rodrigo De Paul and club teammate Luis Suárez—first set foot in Kolkata.

However, the inaugural event at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) was marred by chaos and ultimately ended in disarray. Although Messi and the other stars did take the field, the 'Messi Show' could not be successfully executed due to the unruly crowd comprising relatives and associates of the then sports minister Aroop Biswas and fire services minister Sujit Bose.