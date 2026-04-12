ETV Bharat / state

Lion Falls Into 15-Foot Well In Gujarat; Rescued By Forest Dept After An Hour-Long Effort

Upon information, the Jasadhar Forest Department sprang into action. Under the direction of RFO (Range Forest Officer) Kuldeep Chauhan, a rescue team, including foresters Jitendra Bambhaniya and Hardeep Bhai, rushed to the scene. It was found that a male lion had accidentally fallen into a well and was struggling to save his life.

The incident that occurred in Piludi, a locality in the coastal region of Nawabandar in Una Taluka, triggered panic and commotion in the area.

Una: A lion that fell into a 15-foot-deep well in Gujarat's Una was rescued with the help of ropes and a cage on Sunday, a forest department official said.

The lion's roars could be heard from a far distance and on peering into the well, the forest team found the animal looking out of the water, struggling with all its might to escape.

Soon a large crowd of curious onlookers from the surrounding areas gathered to catch a glimpse of the lion. To manage the crowd and prevent any untoward incident, the forest department team took the assistance of local police. A forest department official said the primary challenge was to safely extricate the lion while simultaneously ensuring the safety of the people.

The forest department team initially attempted to pull the lion out by lowering sturdy ropes into the well. However, the lion repeatedly severed the ropes with its teeth, making the rescue operation even more arduous. A tense standoff ensued between the forest department team and the lion, lasting for approximately 30 minutes.

After nearly an hour of persistent effort, the lion was successfully secured within a rope noose. The entire area was cordoned off, a cage was positioned at the rim of the well and the lion was slowly pulled up. The animal was safely hoisted out and he entered the cage, with its shutter instantly closing.

The lion has been transferred to the Jasadhar Animal Care Centre for a medical checkup, a forest official said.