ETV Bharat / state

Lion Attacks 70-Year-Old Man Sleeping Outside Home In Gujarat’s Gir Somnath

Gir Somnath: A 70-year-old man was injured after a lion entered his home and attacked him while he was sleeping on the veranda in Nandarkh village of Una taluka in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district early Saturday morning.

The incident took place in the Uttarwadi area of the village. The injured man, Bhupat Kalabhai Gohil, was rushed to the Una government hospital for treatment. He survived the attack after his family raised an alarm, prompting the lion to flee.

According to information, Gohil was sleeping on the veranda of his house when a lion entered the premises at around 4 AM. The animal reportedly grabbed his thigh and knocked him to the ground.

Gohil's screams woke his brother, Madhubhai. When Madhubhai raised an alarm, the lion fled from the spot. The injured man was taken to the government hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, forest department officials, including a forester and a veterinary doctor, reached the hospital.