Lion Attacks 70-Year-Old Man Sleeping Outside Home In Gujarat’s Gir Somnath
According to information, Gohil was sleeping on the veranda of his house when a lion entered the premises at around 4 AM.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Gir Somnath: A 70-year-old man was injured after a lion entered his home and attacked him while he was sleeping on the veranda in Nandarkh village of Una taluka in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district early Saturday morning.
The incident took place in the Uttarwadi area of the village. The injured man, Bhupat Kalabhai Gohil, was rushed to the Una government hospital for treatment. He survived the attack after his family raised an alarm, prompting the lion to flee.
According to information, Gohil was sleeping on the veranda of his house when a lion entered the premises at around 4 AM. The animal reportedly grabbed his thigh and knocked him to the ground.
Gohil's screams woke his brother, Madhubhai. When Madhubhai raised an alarm, the lion fled from the spot. The injured man was taken to the government hospital.
After receiving information about the incident, forest department officials, including a forester and a veterinary doctor, reached the hospital.
The department initially suspected that the injuries had been caused by a lion. A veterinary doctor examined and measured the injury marks using a tape, following which officials confirmed that the injuries were consistent with a lion attack.
Jasadhar Forest Range Officer Kuldeep Chauhan said the forest department team reached Una Civil Hospital within about 30 minutes of receiving information about the incident.
According to Chauhan, preliminary questioning of the injured man and information gathered at the scene indicated that it was a lion attack. The forest department team later visited Nandarkh village and inspected the site.
According to preliminary information, Gohil was sleeping outside his house under a black blanket when the lion approached him.
Chauhan said the lion may have mistaken the blanket-covered man for a buffalo in the darkness. When the animal came closer and pulled the blanket away, it apparently realised that a person was underneath. The lion then left the elderly man and fled, he said.
After the incident, the forest department began monitoring the movement of lions in the surrounding area. Patrols have also been intensified to prevent panic among local residents and reduce the risk of further human-wildlife encounters.
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