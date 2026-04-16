Linking Bills On Amending Women's Quota Law, Delimitation Conspiracy To Delete Voters' Names: Mamata
Mamata alleged that attempts were being made to divide India by connecting the women's reservation and delimitation bills.
By PTI
Published : April 16, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the alleged linking of bills related to amending the women's quota law and setting up a delimitation commission was a "conspiracy" to delete names from electoral rolls and implement NRC.
Addressing a poll rally at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district, Banerjee alleged attempts were being made to "divide India" by connecting the women's reservation and delimitation bills.
"Attempts are being made to divide India by linking women's reservation and delimitation bills. Connecting these two bills is a conspiracy to delete voters' names and implement NRC," Banerjee said.
Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah moved to introduce three bills in Lok Sabha on Thursday to amend the women's quota law and set up a delimitation commission, amid protests by the opposition, which termed the proposed legislation as anti-constitutional.
'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026', 'The Delimitation Bill, 2026' and 'The Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill), 2026' were introduced in the House.
"The women's reservation bill was passed long ago, and why was there a delay in its implementation?" Banerjee said. The TMC supremo asserted that 37 per cent of its elected MPs in the Lok Sabha are women.
Referring to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's alleged distribution of "cards" during her visit to poll-bound Bengal on Wednesday, Banerjee challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove her (Sitharaman) from the post for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
The TMC on Thursday said it has filed a complaint with the West Bengal chief electoral officer, alleging, "BJP leaders have launched a scheme called 'Matrishakti Bhorsa Card', promising financial assistance to women, distributing forms across constituencies in the final days before polling".
The ruling party termed the move as the "BJP's electoral bribery", and demanded action against its leaders.
Addressing another rally in Alipurduar, Banerjee alleged, "People from UP, Rajasthan and Assam are staying at hotels and guest houses with a large amount of money to influence voters in Bengal."
The TMC supremo also claimed that Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party were keen to visit Bengal and extend support to her.
"I am happy that Uddhav called me, Stalin texted me, Tejashwi also wants to come, and Akhilesh is in touch with me. All know about the torture of the BJP on the people of Bengal during this election time," she claimed.
By 'torture', she was apparently referring to the "hardships" faced by the people during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal and alleged threats over the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Addressing a rally at Dinhata, the TMC chief also urged the people to stay alert, alleging that the "BJP was planning to plant bombs during the Bengal polls and then bring the NIA for investigation". The elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23 and 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.
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