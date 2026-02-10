ETV Bharat / state

Linguistic & Regional Pride Fundamental Right Of Every Citizen: Raj Thackeray Tells RSS

Mumbai: In a scathing attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks on linguistic protest, Maharashtratra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday said linguistic and regional pride is a fundamental right of every citizen, not a "disease".

He made it clear in a lengthy social media post that for them, the Marathi language and the Marathi 'Manoos' remain the supreme priority. "Linguistic and regional identities will persist in the country and in Maharashtra. It is our right. Whenever our identity is challenged, Maharashtra will rise with full fury. Consider this a final word," he wrote in the post.

At a two-day event on Friday, Bhagwat characterised adamant linguistic protests as a "disease". Challenging his understanding of linguistic history and the reorganisation of Indian states, Thackeray said if regional identity is a "disease", then it is a nationwide epidemic spanning from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to West Bengal, Punjab, and Gujarat.

"The root cause of linguistic friction is not the locals' love for their language, but the conduct of migrants who act with arrogance in their host states, reject and insult local culture and traditions and attempt to carve out separate vote banks. When thousands were driven out of Gujarat, why didn't you preach harmony there?" he wrote, referring to RSS's selective silence.