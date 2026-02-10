Linguistic & Regional Pride Fundamental Right Of Every Citizen: Raj Thackeray Tells RSS
Referring to Mohan Bhagwat's characterisation of adamant linguistic protests as a "disease", he said Maharashtra will rise with full fury whenever its identity is challenged.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Mumbai: In a scathing attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat over his recent remarks on linguistic protest, Maharashtratra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday said linguistic and regional pride is a fundamental right of every citizen, not a "disease".
He made it clear in a lengthy social media post that for them, the Marathi language and the Marathi 'Manoos' remain the supreme priority. "Linguistic and regional identities will persist in the country and in Maharashtra. It is our right. Whenever our identity is challenged, Maharashtra will rise with full fury. Consider this a final word," he wrote in the post.
At a two-day event on Friday, Bhagwat characterised adamant linguistic protests as a "disease". Challenging his understanding of linguistic history and the reorganisation of Indian states, Thackeray said if regional identity is a "disease", then it is a nationwide epidemic spanning from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to West Bengal, Punjab, and Gujarat.
"The root cause of linguistic friction is not the locals' love for their language, but the conduct of migrants who act with arrogance in their host states, reject and insult local culture and traditions and attempt to carve out separate vote banks. When thousands were driven out of Gujarat, why didn't you preach harmony there?" he wrote, referring to RSS's selective silence.
On 8 February 2026, at an event in Mumbai, RSS Chief Mr. Mohan Bhagwat made a statement to the effect that insisting on language and occasionally agitating for it is a kind of disease.— Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) February 10, 2026
Thackeray claimed that the presence of high-profile dignitaries at Bhagwat's lecture was a sign of personal support for the RSS chief. 'Do not be under the illusion that people came out of love for you. The crowd of dignitaries was a result of the 'governmental fear' of the Narendra Modi administration. If these 'rambling sermons' were so influential, why has no one shown up for them until now?" he asked.
He further highlighted a recent statement by RSS leader Bhaiyaji Joshi, who suggested that Mumbai's language is as much Gujarati as it is Marathi, alleging that it was a calculated attempt to pamper Gujarati voters ahead of elections to benefit the BJP. "Why is an 'apolitical' organisation like the RSS involved in linguistic politics. The RSS instead should "grab the government by the ears" for its perceived imposition of Hindi before lecturing Maharashtrians on harmony," he added.
Reiterating his commitment to Hindutva, but distinguishing its "action-oriented" approach from the RSS's rhetoric, he cited their protests against the Raza Academy riots and the misuse of loudspeakers. He asked why Bhagwat remains silent on the "barbaric" conduct during Kanwar Yatras in North India, India's surge to becoming the world's second-largest beef exporter and the 'circus' of cow slaughter politics used to incite public sentiment.
