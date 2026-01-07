ETV Bharat / state

Lingarajapuram Water Contamination Resolved Using Robotic Probe; BWSSB Restores Supply After Quality Clearance

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Monday announced that the water contamination issue reported from parts of Lingarajapuram has been resolved. Following repair work and quality checks, the Board said the affected pipelines have been fixed and the water supplied is now safe for consumption.

The issue had come to light after residents complained of discoloured and foul-smelling water. Treating the matter as a priority, BWSSB immediately stopped the piped water supply to prevent any health risk and began an investigation to identify the source of contamination.

“Once we received the complaints, our first step was to stop the supply and ensure people were not exposed to unsafe water,” BWSSB Chairman Dr V. Ram Prasath Manohar said.

Robotic Inspection Pinpoints Fault; Meanwhile Free Tanker Water and Resident Support

Instead of carrying out large-scale excavation, BWSSB deployed robotic technology to inspect the underground pipeline network. The robotic probe helped engineers locate the exact source of contamination at around 10.30 am on Monday.

According to officials, the inspection revealed that a nearly 40-year-old pipeline had corroded over time, allowing contaminants to enter the water supply. “The use of robotic inspection helped us identify the precise location of the problem without disturbing the entire area,” Dr Manohar said.

Once the fault was confirmed, engineering teams were deployed on-site to carry out immediate repair work. The damaged section of the old pipeline was replaced to prevent further contamination.