Lingarajapuram Water Contamination Resolved Using Robotic Probe; BWSSB Restores Supply After Quality Clearance
BWSSB resolved Lingarajapuram water contamination using robotic inspection, repaired an old pipeline, cleared quality tests and restored safe water supply.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Monday announced that the water contamination issue reported from parts of Lingarajapuram has been resolved. Following repair work and quality checks, the Board said the affected pipelines have been fixed and the water supplied is now safe for consumption.
The issue had come to light after residents complained of discoloured and foul-smelling water. Treating the matter as a priority, BWSSB immediately stopped the piped water supply to prevent any health risk and began an investigation to identify the source of contamination.
“Once we received the complaints, our first step was to stop the supply and ensure people were not exposed to unsafe water,” BWSSB Chairman Dr V. Ram Prasath Manohar said.
Robotic Inspection Pinpoints Fault; Meanwhile Free Tanker Water and Resident Support
Instead of carrying out large-scale excavation, BWSSB deployed robotic technology to inspect the underground pipeline network. The robotic probe helped engineers locate the exact source of contamination at around 10.30 am on Monday.
According to officials, the inspection revealed that a nearly 40-year-old pipeline had corroded over time, allowing contaminants to enter the water supply. “The use of robotic inspection helped us identify the precise location of the problem without disturbing the entire area,” Dr Manohar said.
Once the fault was confirmed, engineering teams were deployed on-site to carry out immediate repair work. The damaged section of the old pipeline was replaced to prevent further contamination.
During the repair period, BWSSB arranged alternative water supply to residents through ‘Sanchari Kaveri’ mobile tankers. Free potable water was supplied to households in the affected localities to ensure there was no disruption to daily needs.
Officials said tanker services were continued until repairs were completed and water quality was verified. Residents were requested to cooperate with field staff and report any further issues, if noticed.
Water Quality Cleared, Supply Restored
BWSSB confirmed that after the repair work, water samples were collected and tested by the Quality Assurance (QA) team. Preliminary test results showed that the water is suitable for potable use.
A contamination complaint reported from KSFC Layout has also been resolved. BWSSB officials stated that samples taken from the area were tested and found fit for consumption based on initial results.
Appreciating the efforts of the field staff, Dr Manohar said, “Our engineering team acted quickly and used technology effectively to resolve the issue in a short time. This approach helps restore services while minimising inconvenience to residents.”
Normal water supply has now been restored in the affected areas. BWSSB has assured residents that it will continue to monitor the network closely and take preventive steps to avoid similar issues in the future.
