Like Gutkha, Sale Of Firecrackers Should Be Banned In Maharashtra: Bombay High Court
A division bench observed that people do not need a specific occasion to burst crackers.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday observed that just as a ban on gutkha has been implemented in Maharashtra, a similar ban should be imposed on firecrackers; only then can the ever-increasing pollution be brought under control.
"If there are no sales, where would people even get firecrackers to burst? In our society, people don’t need a specific occasion—like Diwali—to burst firecrackers. Whether it is the festivals celebrated throughout the year, wedding ceremonies, political rallies, or even India winning a cricket match, people resort to bursting firecrackers," the High Court said.
A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokale added that the Maharashtra government must take stringent decisions to curb pollution.
"If there is a broad consensus in favor of banning polluting firecrackers, the state government should indeed implement such a ban," it added.
It said that while the manufacturing of firecrackers may be permitted in Maharashtra, their sale within the state should be reconsidered—manufacturers could sell their products elsewhere.
It stressed that its primary concern lies with the lives and well-being of both humans and animals, asserting that the right of individuals to live in peace must not be compromised.
This year’s Diwali turned into a tragedy. In Mumbai, over 3,500 fire-related incidents were reported during the festival; some people lost their lives, while many others saw their lifelong savings reduced to ashes.
The High Court has sternly observed that taking strict, decisive action has now become imperative.
It has taken suo motu cognizance of the noise pollution caused during processions held as part of religious festivals.
It appears that, nowadays, festivals cannot be celebrated peacefully; however, ordinary citizens should not have to pay the price for the indulgence of a few individuals or a specific group. Many senior citizens and those who are ill suffer silently due to this. This perspective was presented to the court by Aspi Chinoy, who has been appointed as amicus curiae.
He urged the court to ensure the strict enforcement of existing regulations regarding the use of loudspeakers. There are also clear regulations in place concerning noise pollution caused by loud firecrackers. He further noted that since the High Court has already issued orders on this subject on several previous occasions, there is no need for fresh directives; rather, the existing orders must be strictly implemented.