ETV Bharat / state

Like Gutkha, Sale Of Firecrackers Should Be Banned In Maharashtra: Bombay High Court

File photo of Bombay High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday observed that just as a ban on gutkha has been implemented in Maharashtra, a similar ban should be imposed on firecrackers; only then can the ever-increasing pollution be brought under control.

"If there are no sales, where would people even get firecrackers to burst? In our society, people don’t need a specific occasion—like Diwali—to burst firecrackers. Whether it is the festivals celebrated throughout the year, wedding ceremonies, political rallies, or even India winning a cricket match, people resort to bursting firecrackers," the High Court said.

A division bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokale added that the Maharashtra government must take stringent decisions to curb pollution. "If there is a broad consensus in favor of banning polluting firecrackers, the state government should indeed implement such a ban," it added. It said that while the manufacturing of firecrackers may be permitted in Maharashtra, their sale within the state should be reconsidered—manufacturers could sell their products elsewhere. It stressed that its primary concern lies with the lives and well-being of both humans and animals, asserting that the right of individuals to live in peace must not be compromised.