ETV Bharat / state

Lightning Strike Kills 3 Including Village Deputy Sarpanch In Chhattisgarh During MGNREGA Work

Kanker: A pall of gloom descended on Kalgaon under Chhattisgarh's Kanker district after three persons, including Deputy Sarpanch of the village, died and five others were critically injured after lightning struck a group of workers on Friday morning.

The workers were engaged in pond construction work under the MGNREGA scheme in Antagarh police station area.

According to preliminary information, around 80 workers were working at the site to complete the pond before the onset of the monsoon. At around 6 AM, the weather suddenly changed, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.

To escape the heavy showers, several workers took shelter under a nearby tree. Moments later, lightning struck the tree, hitting those who had assembled beneath it. Deputy Sarpanch Dhanraj Patel, who was present at the site to supervise the work, was among those struck.