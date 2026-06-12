Lightning Strike Kills 3 Including Village Deputy Sarpanch In Chhattisgarh During MGNREGA Work
Five people have sustained severe burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at community health centre at Antagarh.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Kanker: A pall of gloom descended on Kalgaon under Chhattisgarh's Kanker district after three persons, including Deputy Sarpanch of the village, died and five others were critically injured after lightning struck a group of workers on Friday morning.
The workers were engaged in pond construction work under the MGNREGA scheme in Antagarh police station area.
According to preliminary information, around 80 workers were working at the site to complete the pond before the onset of the monsoon. At around 6 AM, the weather suddenly changed, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms.
To escape the heavy showers, several workers took shelter under a nearby tree. Moments later, lightning struck the tree, hitting those who had assembled beneath it. Deputy Sarpanch Dhanraj Patel, who was present at the site to supervise the work, was among those struck.
While three people died on the spot, five others suffered serious injuries. The injured include two men and three women, officials said.
Police and administrative officials rushed to the village after receiving information about the incident and launched relief and rescue operations. The injured were shifted to the Antagarh Community Health Centre, where they are under treatment. Officials said their condition is being closely monitoring.
Kanker Collector Nilesh Kumar Mahadev Kshirsagar said officials are present at the spot and taking stock of the situation. "Arrangements have been made for proper treatment of all the injured. Necessary instructions have been given to the ambulance and medical teams to provide best possible treatment to the injured," he said.
In view of the weather forecast, the administration has urged people to avoid venturing in open areas and taking shelter under trees during lightning and heavy rain.