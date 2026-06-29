ETV Bharat / state

Lightning Strike Kills 18-Year-Old Youth In Chhattisgarh's Sukma, Four Others Injured

Sukma: A pall of gloom descenced on Dhurras in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district after an 18-year-old youth lost his life and four others were injured after lightning struck them while they were taking shelter under a tree during heavy rain on Sunday.

The incident took place last afternoon in Devnath Para of Dhurras village under Kuknar police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Nag (18). Four others are currently under treatment at Chhindgarh Hospital, where doctors said their condition is out of danger.

According to officials, at around 3 PM on Sunday, Umesh Baghel, Mangla Baghel, Asharam Baghel, Ajay Nag, and Ayta Baghel, all residents of Devnath Para, were engaged in farming work in the field. Owing to sudden rainfall, the youths took shelter under a nearby tamarind tree. However, moments later, lightning struck the area, injuring all five. Hearing the impact, nearby villagers rushed to the spot and took the injured to Chhindgarh Hospital in private vehicles.