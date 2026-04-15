ETV Bharat / state

Lightning-Proofing Heritage: Telangana's Golconda Fort Gets Modern Safety Upgrade

Hyderabad: For centuries, Golconda Fort has stood as a proud sentinel over Hyderabad, Telangana, welcoming thousands of eager visitors each day. Now, authorities are breathing new life into this legendary stronghold, making sure it remains both protected and inviting for future generations to explore.

To prevent damage from lightning strikes, workers installed two advanced lightning arrester towers: one near the Darbar Hall and the other along the King’s Way.

Dr Nikhil Das from the Archaeology Department said, "These arrester systems can protect structures within a radius of nearly 120 metres, especially those located at elevated points. Based on requirements, we are planning to increase their number in the future."

Officials have also upgraded the infrastructure within the fort premises. Around 20 CCTV cameras have been installed to enhance security, and 20 solar lights have been installed to improve visibility in the evening.