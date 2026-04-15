Lightning-Proofing Heritage: Telangana's Golconda Fort Gets Modern Safety Upgrade
Golconda Fort, a centuries-old monument, receives preservation upgrades and improved visitor facilities, blending historical conservation with modern technology to enhance the visitor experience.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: For centuries, Golconda Fort has stood as a proud sentinel over Hyderabad, Telangana, welcoming thousands of eager visitors each day. Now, authorities are breathing new life into this legendary stronghold, making sure it remains both protected and inviting for future generations to explore.
To prevent damage from lightning strikes, workers installed two advanced lightning arrester towers: one near the Darbar Hall and the other along the King’s Way.
Dr Nikhil Das from the Archaeology Department said, "These arrester systems can protect structures within a radius of nearly 120 metres, especially those located at elevated points. Based on requirements, we are planning to increase their number in the future."
Officials have also upgraded the infrastructure within the fort premises. Around 20 CCTV cameras have been installed to enhance security, and 20 solar lights have been installed to improve visibility in the evening.
Fort Conservation Officer Mallesham said, "These facilities will be particularly useful during the upcoming Bonalu festival, when visitor numbers increase significantly."
Officials installed QR code scanners at key fort structures to make history more engaging. Visitors can scan them to access detailed historical information and images instantly on their mobile phones. Additionally, a ramp has been constructed at the Bala Hissar Gate to improve accessibility for differently-abled visitors, including wheelchair users.
With these initiatives, Golconda Fort is blending heritage conservation with modern technology, ensuring better protection and an enhanced visitor experience.
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