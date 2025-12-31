Light Snowfall Turns Gulmarg Into Winter Wonderland Ahead Of New Year; Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport
The fresh snowfall at Gulmarg has left tourists thronging the ski destination for New Year celebrations.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 31, 2025 at 12:08 PM IST
Srinagar: Following overnight light snowfall on higher reaches, cold conditions persisted across Jammu and Kashmir with Gulmarg emerging as the coldest place in the Valley recording a minimum temperature of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.
Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius, while temperatures dipped close to the freezing point at several other locations, including Srinagar airport at 0.6 degrees Celsius and Awantipora at 0.4 degrees Celsius.
In south Kashmir, Shopian recorded a minimum of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama saw temperatures fall to minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. Qazigund and Kokernag both recorded lows of 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam settled at 1.8 degrees Celsius. Kupwara in north Kashmir registered 1.6 degrees Celsius, Baramulla 2.8 degrees Celsius and Bandipora 2.6 degrees Celsius. Pampore was relatively warmer at 3.5 degrees Celsius.
Higher reaches in the valley received light snowfall with ski destination Gulmarg draped in a thin blanket of white much to the delight of tourists who have thronged the meadow for New Year celebrations.
The Jammu region remained comparatively mild, with Jammu city recording a minimum of 10.4 degrees Celsius and Jammu airport logging 10.0 degrees Celsius. Banihal reported a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 4.0 degrees Celsius and Batote 8.8 degrees Celsius. Katra recorded 10.0 degrees Celsius, while Udhampur settled at 8.0 degrees Celsius. Samba recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius and Rajouri 7.0 degrees Celsius.
The MeT department said weather conditions are expected to remain generally cloudy during the day, with the possibility of light rain or snowfall at several places towards the evening.
“From December 31 to January 1, light rain or snow is likely at most places, while a few higher reaches of north and central Kashmir may receive moderate snowfall,” the department said in its forecast.
Meteorologists said snowfall activity is expected to be more pronounced along the Zojila-Drass axis and over the Siachen area. Light to moderate snowfall is also likely in parts of Kargil and Zanskar regions, as well as higher reaches of Leh district.
The department said snowfall accumulation of up to 10 inches is possible at Zojila during this period and warned of a high risk of temporary disruption of surface transport over the pass on December 31 due to heavy snowfall.
Weather Update J&K
31 Dec-1Jan:Light to moderate Rain/snow at most places during tonight to tomorrow f/n.Few higher reaches of North & Central KMR may recieve moderate-hvy snow.
2-14Jan:Nothing significant
All concerned are advised follow traffic advisories.
While the chances of snowfall over the plains remain limited, meteorologists said there is around a 40 percent possibility of light snowfall in some low-lying areas if precipitation continues during the night.
The weather is expected to remain cold and cloudy during the peak snowfall period. Improvement is likely from the afternoon of January 1, with no major weather activity expected thereafter until January 12, the MeT department said.
Many Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport
Dear passengers,
Please note that following flights stand cancelled as of now due to operational and weather-related reasons for today.
Passengers are advised to kindly reconfirm their flight status with the concerned airline before travelling to the airport.
A spokesperson for the Srinagar airport informed that six flights had been cancelled at the airport owing to operational and weather-related reasons for today. The cancelled flights include four Air India, one IndiGo and a Spicejet flight.
