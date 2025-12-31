ETV Bharat / state

Light Snowfall Turns Gulmarg Into Winter Wonderland Ahead Of New Year; Flights Cancelled At Srinagar Airport

A view of snow covered Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir ( ANI )

Srinagar: Following overnight light snowfall on higher reaches, cold conditions persisted across Jammu and Kashmir with Gulmarg emerging as the coldest place in the Valley recording a minimum temperature of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department. Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius, while temperatures dipped close to the freezing point at several other locations, including Srinagar airport at 0.6 degrees Celsius and Awantipora at 0.4 degrees Celsius. A view of clock tower in Lal Chowk Srinagar (ANI) In south Kashmir, Shopian recorded a minimum of minus 1.1 degrees Celsius, while Pulwama saw temperatures fall to minus 0.2 degrees Celsius. Qazigund and Kokernag both recorded lows of 1.4 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam settled at 1.8 degrees Celsius. Kupwara in north Kashmir registered 1.6 degrees Celsius, Baramulla 2.8 degrees Celsius and Bandipora 2.6 degrees Celsius. Pampore was relatively warmer at 3.5 degrees Celsius. Higher reaches in the valley received light snowfall with ski destination Gulmarg draped in a thin blanket of white much to the delight of tourists who have thronged the meadow for New Year celebrations. A flock of swans glides in the Dal lake in Srinagar (ANI) The Jammu region remained comparatively mild, with Jammu city recording a minimum of 10.4 degrees Celsius and Jammu airport logging 10.0 degrees Celsius. Banihal reported a low of 5.9 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 4.0 degrees Celsius and Batote 8.8 degrees Celsius. Katra recorded 10.0 degrees Celsius, while Udhampur settled at 8.0 degrees Celsius. Samba recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius and Rajouri 7.0 degrees Celsius.