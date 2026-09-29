ETV Bharat / state

Tamil Nadu: Lift Stay On Bypolls To Five Assembly Seats, CM Vijay Urges Madras HC

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has urged the Madras High Court to lift the interim restriction on announcing by-elections to five Assembly constituencies, arguing that the proceedings initiated by a person who did not contest from or vote in any of the affected constituencies should not prevent the Election Commission from conducting the polls.

The matter relates to vacancies in Tiruchi East, Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai and Karur, where the elected MLAs resigned after the 2026 Assembly elections held on April 23 and results declared on May 4, 2026. Election petitions challenging the results of the respective constituencies are pending before the High Court.

A PIL was filed by K Venkatachalapathy of Tirunelveli, seeking to restrain the Election Commission from notifying by-elections while the election petitions remain pending. The High Court had earlier restrained the ECI from notifying the bypolls, citing the possibility of an anomalous situation if an election petition ultimately resulted in another candidate being declared elected. The court subsequently extended the interim protection.

During the latest hearing, senior advocate G Masilamani, appearing for Chief Minister Vijay, argued that 4,023 candidates had contested the 2026 Assembly election across 234 constituencies, with as many as 80 candidates contesting from Karur. He submitted that the principle cited in earlier Supreme Court judgments concerning election petitions could not be mechanically applied to constituencies where multiple candidates had contested.

Masilamani also questioned the maintainability of the petition, arguing that Venkatachalapathy was not a candidate in the election and was not a voter in any of the five constituencies. He contended that the petition should therefore be dismissed.

The court record, however, identifies Venkatachalapathy as a registered voter in Tamil Nadu and a practising advocate, while noting that he is not an elector in the five constituencies concerned. The court had earlier considered the issue of locus standi while dealing with the petition.