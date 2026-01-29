ETV Bharat / state

Invisible Citizens: Sans Aadhaar, 200 Tribals In Sambalpur Denied Ration, Education, Housing For 30 Years

By Badsah Jusman Rana

Sambalpur (Odisha): For nearly three decades, more than 200 tribal people from over 25 families have lived behind the Jamankira police station in Sambalpur district. Yet, in documents, they barely exist, because they do not have Aadhaar cards. Today, most residents of this tribal settlement remain excluded from almost every government scheme, ration, housing, education, healthcare, pensions.

The families, primarily belonging to the Sabar tribal community, migrated from Bihar decades ago and lived a nomadic life before settling in Jamankira. For years, they have sustained by collecting and selling forest produce like honey, wood, and leaves. Neither do they have their own land nor other property. So they reside in make shift houses on government land.

Invisible Citizens: Without Aadhaar 200 Tribal Residents In Sambalpur Denied Ration, Education, Housing For 30 Years (ETV Bharat)

Despite living in the area for nearly 30 years, most of them still do not possess Aadhaar cards. The reason is deceptively simple - they do have birth certificates.

Since most children were born at home, not in hospitals, none has formal birth records, a prerequisite now to have Aadhaar enrolment. Ironically though, many adults possess voter ID cards, but Aadhaar, now essential for welfare access, remains out of reach.

This has pushed the community into living a life of deprivation.

Women continue to cook on wood-fired stoves, clean drinking water remains scarce, and children show visible signs of malnutrition and illness. Without Aadhaar, families cannot access subsidised rice, LPG connections, housing schemes, or healthcare benefits.

Children are among the worst affected. Without Aadhaar numbers, schools and anganwadi centres refuse admission and nutrition support.

“We have been living here for 30 years. Most of our children don’t have Aadhaar cards. Without it, we don’t get rice, gas, housing, or school admission. Even anganwadis ask for Aadhaar. If I sell honey, we eat. If not, we sleep hungry,” says Mamita Sabar, a resident.

According to the residents, around 200 people live in the settlement, but only a handful of children attend school.