Invisible Citizens: Sans Aadhaar, 200 Tribals In Sambalpur Denied Ration, Education, Housing For 30 Years
In a welfare system dependent on Aadhaar, lack of documentation has left no mark of hundreds of tribal families in Odisha’s development map.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
By Badsah Jusman Rana
Sambalpur (Odisha): For nearly three decades, more than 200 tribal people from over 25 families have lived behind the Jamankira police station in Sambalpur district. Yet, in documents, they barely exist, because they do not have Aadhaar cards. Today, most residents of this tribal settlement remain excluded from almost every government scheme, ration, housing, education, healthcare, pensions.
The families, primarily belonging to the Sabar tribal community, migrated from Bihar decades ago and lived a nomadic life before settling in Jamankira. For years, they have sustained by collecting and selling forest produce like honey, wood, and leaves. Neither do they have their own land nor other property. So they reside in make shift houses on government land.
Despite living in the area for nearly 30 years, most of them still do not possess Aadhaar cards. The reason is deceptively simple - they do have birth certificates.
Since most children were born at home, not in hospitals, none has formal birth records, a prerequisite now to have Aadhaar enrolment. Ironically though, many adults possess voter ID cards, but Aadhaar, now essential for welfare access, remains out of reach.
This has pushed the community into living a life of deprivation.
Women continue to cook on wood-fired stoves, clean drinking water remains scarce, and children show visible signs of malnutrition and illness. Without Aadhaar, families cannot access subsidised rice, LPG connections, housing schemes, or healthcare benefits.
Children are among the worst affected. Without Aadhaar numbers, schools and anganwadi centres refuse admission and nutrition support.
“We have been living here for 30 years. Most of our children don’t have Aadhaar cards. Without it, we don’t get rice, gas, housing, or school admission. Even anganwadis ask for Aadhaar. If I sell honey, we eat. If not, we sleep hungry,” says Mamita Sabar, a resident.
According to the residents, around 200 people live in the settlement, but only a handful of children attend school.
Pramod Sabar, another resident, echoes the same frustration. “When government houses are given to others, our names are not even written because we do not have documents to substantiate our existence. For school admission, they ask for Aadhaar. We don’t have ration cards either. We sell honey to survive, otherwise, what will our children eat? Only eight children from our settlement go to school,” he says.
The absence of institutional birth records has kept an entire generation out of education and social security.
Mini Sabar, a Class 5 student, is among the few children attending school. “Of the nearly 50 children here, only 10 go to school. The rest stay at home because they don’t have Aadhaar,” she says.
Even for those enrolled, exclusion is a perpetual problem. “I don’t get my scholarship or a bicycle,” Mini adds.
Without intervention, the children run the risk of becoming a lost generation, trapped in an unending cycle of illiteracy and poverty.
Residents allege despite repeated meetings with the district administration during the Collector’s grievance redressal programme, nothing has changed on the ground. "They assure us, promise too, but in reality nothing happens," say the residents.
The administration, however, maintains that steps are being taken.
Jamankira Tehsildar Pravina Bilung confirmed that the issue is known to the authorities. “They have migrated from different states and lived in multiple places. Some Aadhaar and voter cards have already been made and a few families are receiving benefits. For those still left out, we are planning a joint survey involving multiple departments. After the survey, a list will be prepared, and we will resolve the Aadhaar issue at the earliest.”
However, residents resist the claims that Aadhaar cards have been made for some, pointing out that most children and young adults have no trace on official documents.
That nearly 200 people, many of them children, continue to live without basic identity documents after three decades of staying in a state exposes a deeper failure of outreach, coordination and administrative accountability.
Until prompt corrective action is taken beyond surveys and assurances, life without Aadhaar in Jamankira will continue to haunt the tribal families and deprive them of their rights.
