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Life Convict In 1997 Murder-Cum-Dacoity Case Arrested After 16 Years On The Run

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A 61-year-old man serving a life sentence in a 1997 murder-cum-dacoity case has been arrested by the Delhi Police after remaining on the run for nearly 16 years, following his release on parole, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Udaibir Singh, was arrested from the Mansuri-Gulawati Industrial Area in Uttar Pradesh on October 23. A bounty of Rs 50,000 had been declared for information leading to his arrest.

"Singh was convicted along with two others and sentenced to life imprisonment in October 2001 for the murder of a man during a robbery bid in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar in July 1997," said the police officer. He was granted one-month parole in 2010 following the death of his son but failed to surrender after the expiry of the parole period and went absconding. A team tracked him down after developing intelligence about his whereabouts in Hapur, where he was working at a factory.