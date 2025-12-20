ETV Bharat / state

LG Calls For Frequent Checking, Surveillance Of Prisons Across JK

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday called for frequent checking and surveillance of prisons across Jammu and Kashmir at a high-level review meeting of sub-departments under the home department at Lok Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

The budget and expenditure of prisons, prosecution, Home Guards, civil defence and SDRF, fire and emergency services, forensics, Sainik Welfare and Advisory Board were discussed at the meeting, the spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police (Prisons) Deepak Kumar, Home Department Principal Secretary Chandraker Bharti, Finance Department Principal Secretary Santosh D Vaidya, Principal Secretary to the LG Mandeep K Bhandari and Commandant General, Home Guards, Abdul Ghani Mir, among others.