Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) Takes Oath As Bihar Governor
Hasnain was serving as a member of the National Disaster Management Authority when President Droupadi Murmu named him for the gubernatorial post on March 5.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 14, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Patna: Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain took oath as the new governor of Bihar at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan aka Bihar Lok Bhavan on Saturday. Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo administered the oath to him.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker Prem Kumar and Legislative Council chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh, several ministers, legislators, bureaucrats and invitees were present on the occasion. Hasnain succeeds Arif Mohammed Khan as the 43rd governor of the eastern state and brings with him over five decades of experience in military leadership and public service.
He was serving as a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) when President Droupadi Murmu named him for the gubernatorial post on March 5.
Born into a military family, Hasnain did his schooling at Sherwood College in Nainital and later attended St Stephen’s College in Delhi. He joined the army as a commissioned officer in 1974 and rose to hold several key positions, many of which were in Jammu and Kashmir.
He served in a wide range of critical assignments from Sri Lanka (Operation Pawan) to Siachen Glacier, from the Northeast to Jammu and Kashmir, and in United Nations operations in Mozambique and Rwanda.
Hasnain made a mark in Punjab in the 1990s when the state was in the grip of extremism, and went on to command the Indian Army’s 15th Corps (Chinar Corps), considered one of the most critical formations responsible for operations in Kashmir between 2012 and 2014. He also led the 21st Strike Corps of the army.
During his army career, he also studied at the Royal College of Defence Studies, King's College London, and the Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Hawaii. His final posting before retirement from the Indian Army in 2013 was as the military secretary, a crucial post which oversees senior officer appointments and administrative functions of the force.
Post retirement from the army, Hasnain was nominated as a member of the executive council of the Prime Minister’s Library and Museum in 2015. It is one of the country’s key institutions aimed at preserving modern Indian history. The President of India appointed him the chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir in 2018.
Hasnain has also written extensively on issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, West Asia, and extremist violence. He has also made his mark as a distinguished speaker on national security at various military, civil services and corporate institutions.
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