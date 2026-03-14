ETV Bharat / state

Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) Takes Oath As Bihar Governor

Patna: Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain took oath as the new governor of Bihar at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan aka Bihar Lok Bhavan on Saturday. Patna High Court Chief Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo administered the oath to him.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Legislative Assembly speaker Prem Kumar and Legislative Council chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh, several ministers, legislators, bureaucrats and invitees were present on the occasion. Hasnain succeeds Arif Mohammed Khan as the 43rd governor of the eastern state and brings with him over five decades of experience in military leadership and public service.

He was serving as a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) when President Droupadi Murmu named him for the gubernatorial post on March 5.

Born into a military family, Hasnain did his schooling at Sherwood College in Nainital and later attended St Stephen’s College in Delhi. He joined the army as a commissioned officer in 1974 and rose to hold several key positions, many of which were in Jammu and Kashmir.

He served in a wide range of critical assignments from Sri Lanka (Operation Pawan) to Siachen Glacier, from the Northeast to Jammu and Kashmir, and in United Nations operations in Mozambique and Rwanda.