Licensed Pistol Carried Into Uttarakhand Secretariat In Major Security Lapse; Probe Underway
According to officials, a businessman had arrived at the Secretariat to meet a government official.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
Dehradun: A private security guard carrying a licensed pistol walked into the Uttarakhand Secretariat without being frisked on Thursday. The incident has raised concerns over security protocols at the Secretariat, where the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and other senior government officials work.
According to officials, a businessman had arrived at the Secretariat to meet a government official. His private security guard was inside the vehicle that entered the premises.
Sources said the vehicle was allowed entry after an official reportedly granted permission over the telephone. However, neither the occupants nor the vehicle underwent mandatory security screening.
Eyewitnesses said the private security guard was outside and walked around the campus for a considerable period. The vehicle was reportedly parked near an area used by the Chief Minister's convoy. During this time, no security personnel questioned the guard or checked whether he was carrying a weapon.
The matter came to light after security personnel and intelligence units received information that an armed individual was moving around inside the Secretariat complex. Officials intercepted the guard, escorted him to his vehicle and conducted an inspection of both the individual and the vehicle. The guard was later taken to the office of the Secretariat Security Officer for questioning.
During questioning, the guard said he had accompanied his employer, who had gone inside to meet a government official. He also stated that no entry pass had been issued for the vehicle and that access to the Secretariat had been granted following a telephonic conversation with an official.
Secretariat Security Officer Jeevan Singh Bisht confirmed the incident. "As soon as we received information that a person was moving around the premises with a firearm, security personnel brought him to the office for questioning. He said he had accompanied a businessman or an official whose entry pass had been issued. Since he was seated inside the vehicle, the weapon was not noticed during the initial check. The pistol was small and escaped detection at the gate," Bisht said.
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