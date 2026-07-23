ETV Bharat / state

Licensed Pistol Carried Into Uttarakhand Secretariat In Major Security Lapse; Probe Underway

Dehradun: A private security guard carrying a licensed pistol walked into the Uttarakhand Secretariat without being frisked on Thursday. The incident has raised concerns over security protocols at the Secretariat, where the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and other senior government officials work.

According to officials, a businessman had arrived at the Secretariat to meet a government official. His private security guard was inside the vehicle that entered the premises.

Sources said the vehicle was allowed entry after an official reportedly granted permission over the telephone. However, neither the occupants nor the vehicle underwent mandatory security screening.

Eyewitnesses said the private security guard was outside and walked around the campus for a considerable period. The vehicle was reportedly parked near an area used by the Chief Minister's convoy. During this time, no security personnel questioned the guard or checked whether he was carrying a weapon.