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Library Row: Minister Vows Action Against Mamata For 'Unreturned Tagore Volumes'

Suri: West Bengal Library Minister Gourishankar Ghosh has assured that appropriate action will be taken against former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following allegations that she failed to return volumes of Rabindra Rachanabali (Collected Works of Rabindranath Tagore) borrowed from the Legislative Assembly library.

He emphasised that the former Chief Minister is not above the law. Additionally, the minister announced that books written by or about Syama Prasad Mukherjee would be stocked in all state libraries.

Earlier, Ghosh attended the 127th foundation day ceremony of the Vivekananda Library in Birbhum’s Suri. Speaking to reporters after the event, he said, "The law is equal for everyone. The law does not change simply because the former Chief Minister is a prominent figure. Legal action will certainly be taken against her. Our government has established the rule of law, so the law is equally applicable to all. If the former Chief Minister borrows books and fails to return them, the same measures applicable to an ordinary citizen will apply in this case as well."

Recent information from the Legislative Assembly reveals that 19 books were issued in Mamata Banerjee's name from the Assembly library. These included 18 volumes of Rabindra Rachanabali and one copy of Sanchayita.