Even After Eight Decades Wounds Of Partition Have Not Healed: LG Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha describes partition as a painful chapter of history, reports Parvez Uddin.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the wounds caused by the 1947 partition have not fully healed even after eight decades.
Addressing a commemoration programme organised at Tagore Hall here on the Partition Commemoration Day, LG Sinha said that this day was not just about remembering a painful chapter of history but also about ensuring that the tragedies of the past are never repeated.
In his address, he said that "today we have all gathered here as one community, one nation, one family and one collective consciousness", while paying tribute to those who lost their lives during the partition.
He said that the sacrifices of those who suffered during the partition are reminding the nation that the wounds inflicted on the country are still not healed.
"There are few examples in history of suffering on this scale during the partition when lakhs of people were uprooted from their homes and communities were broken," the LG said.
He said that the day of remembrance of the horrors of Partition should be an opportunity to remember those whose voices were lost during the violence and displacement of 1947.
"We will not let their pain be buried in the dust of history; it is the duty of humanity to remember them," he said, adding that the memories of those who suffered should be preserved with 'honesty, truth and compassion'.
Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for observing August 14 as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition, and said that this occasion is becoming a part of the "collective national consciousness."
He called on people to remember this day as a historical event, and stated that it should serve as an occasion for self-realisation and national determination. "This day is not just a page of history, but it is also a day of self-realisation, self-reliance and national determination," he maintained.
LG Sinha stressed the importance of ensuring that the younger generation understands the human cost of partition.
"The partition of the country was not just a change in geographical boundaries but also caused immense pain to families, destroyed communities and caused suffering whose memories live on among the survivors and their descendants," LG said, adding that society should preserve the stories of people who were uprooted from their homes and forced to rebuild their lives in an unfamiliar environment.
He said that it is important for every section of society to know that at the time of partition, trains coming from Pakistan were filled with human bodies, with children, women, men and daughters killed "mercilessly."
"Refugee families have brought with them their languages, cultural traditions and values, which have strengthened the cultural fabric of the areas where they have settled," LG said.
"No matter how difficult the circumstances, the courage of the human spirit can conquer all darkness," Sinha said.
Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said that Partition had a profound impact on the region, dividing families and uprooting communities from their ancestral homes.
He said that people who came to Jammu and Kashmir after being displaced from different parts of the subcontinent played a significant role in the social and cultural landscape of the region.
"I would like to tell the youth of Jammu and Kashmir that Partition is not only an event in your history but also the memory of millions of families whose legacy is in your hands", he said.
“You have to learn from their experiences. You have to ensure that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir never repeat these mistakes in the future,” Sinha said.
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