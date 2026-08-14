ETV Bharat / state

Even After Eight Decades Wounds Of Partition Have Not Healed: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the wounds caused by the 1947 partition have not fully healed even after eight decades.

Addressing a commemoration programme organised at Tagore Hall here on the Partition Commemoration Day, LG Sinha said that this day was not just about remembering a painful chapter of history but also about ensuring that the tragedies of the past are never repeated.

In his address, he said that "today we have all gathered here as one community, one nation, one family and one collective consciousness", while paying tribute to those who lost their lives during the partition.

He said that the sacrifices of those who suffered during the partition are reminding the nation that the wounds inflicted on the country are still not healed.

"There are few examples in history of suffering on this scale during the partition when lakhs of people were uprooted from their homes and communities were broken," the LG said.

He said that the day of remembrance of the horrors of Partition should be an opportunity to remember those whose voices were lost during the violence and displacement of 1947.

"We will not let their pain be buried in the dust of history; it is the duty of humanity to remember them," he said, adding that the memories of those who suffered should be preserved with 'honesty, truth and compassion'.

Sinha thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for observing August 14 as the Day of Remembrance of the Horrors of Partition, and said that this occasion is becoming a part of the "collective national consciousness."

He called on people to remember this day as a historical event, and stated that it should serve as an occasion for self-realisation and national determination. "This day is not just a page of history, but it is also a day of self-realisation, self-reliance and national determination," he maintained.