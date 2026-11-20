ETV Bharat / state

LG Manoj Sinha Calls For Nipping Terror, Separatist Ecosystem In Bud In Jammu Kashmir

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Friday directed the police officers to wipe out the terrorist and separatist ecosystem in Jammu division.

He said this during a security review meeting, which was held at Lok Bhawan. The meeting was attended by top officers of the civil administration and police, including Chief Secretary Sajjan Singh Yadav and Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat.

​Addressing the meeting, the LG directed officials to look beyond traditional policing and work towards completely dismantling the terror and separatist ecosystem in the region. He called for stepping up surveillance, security preparedness, and ensuring complete operational control.

​“Our goal cannot stop at neutralising terrorists. We must dismantle the entire terrorist, separatist ecosystem,” he said.

Sinha said officials from the civil administration and police at the district level should seize the properties linked to the terrorists and directed that nodal officers should be appointed and district-specific targets should be set for this.

He said that attaching and forfeiting properties linked to terrorist and separatist elements must be treated as a priority.