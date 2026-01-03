Lex Group Set To Knock High Court Over Alleged Illegal Demolition at Kogilu; Flagging Legal Violations and Human Cost
Advocate Umapathi of Lex Group said his legal team has already initiated proceedings before the Karnataka High Court, challenging the demolition as illegal and unconstitutional.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 12:55 AM IST
Bengaluru: Questions have been raised over the demolition of slum homes at Kogilu, with advocate Umapathi alleging that the drive reflected a growing “bulldozer culture” in Karnataka and was carried out in violation of Supreme Court directions. Speaking to the media, he said the operation had pushed hundreds of poor families, including women and children, onto the streets in the middle of winter.
Referring to the early morning demolition, Umapathi said the timing itself raised doubts about the intent of the authorities. “Homes were destroyed at dawn, when families were sleeping. There was no notice, no warning and no alternative arrangement in place,” he said, adding that many residents had lived in the area for years and lost all their belongings overnight.
Knocking Doors of High Court for Justice
Advocate Umapathi of Lex Group said his legal team has already initiated proceedings before the Karnataka High Court, challenging the demolition as illegal and unconstitutional. He stated that the petition is expected to be taken up once the court reopens, and that the team will seek clear directions on accountability, rehabilitation of displaced families and compliance with Supreme Court guidelines on demolitions. He said that the we would be submitting our petition as the Karnataka High Court would be reopening on 5 January after vacations.
The advocate questioned what he described as double standards in political messaging. While senior leaders speak against bulldozer-driven governance elsewhere in the country, a similar approach is being seen in a Congress-ruled state, he said. According to him, if the leadership is serious about protecting the poor, it must clearly state that what happened in Kogilu was wrong.
Umapathi also questioned why the demolition was carried out suddenly after nearly a decade. “If this land was under dispute, why was there no action for so many years? Why was the drive launched now, and that too in the early hours?” he asked, suggesting that the move required closer scrutiny.
Supreme Court Rules Ignored, Officers to be Held Responsible
A key concern raised by the advocate was the alleged violation of Supreme Court guidelines on demolitions. He said the law requires individual notices and written orders for each house, along with an opportunity for residents to be heard. “Not a single family has been shown a valid notice. No official has produced proof that due process was followed,” he said.
Umapathi said Supreme Court rulings make it clear that officials who carry out illegal demolitions are personally liable for the cost of rebuilding and rehabilitation. He alleged that at least five senior IAS and IPS officers were responsible for the Kogilu operation and for deploying police forces. “The burden should not fall on the public. Those who acted illegally must be held accountable,” he said.
Legal Action Underway
Rejecting claims that officials were merely following orders, Umapathi said there was no written directive authorising the demolition. He also alleged that the operation was timed during the Assembly recess and court vacation to prevent affected families from seeking immediate legal relief.
He confirmed that petitions have already been filed before the High Court and are expected to be taken up once the court reopens. In parallel, complaints have been submitted to police authorities and statutory commissions. “This is not just about land. It is about dignity, shelter and the rule of law. We will continue this fight until justice is done for the families of Kogilu,” he said.