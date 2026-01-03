ETV Bharat / state

Lex Group Set To Knock High Court Over Alleged Illegal Demolition at Kogilu; Flagging Legal Violations and Human Cost

Bengaluru: Questions have been raised over the demolition of slum homes at Kogilu, with advocate Umapathi alleging that the drive reflected a growing “bulldozer culture” in Karnataka and was carried out in violation of Supreme Court directions. Speaking to the media, he said the operation had pushed hundreds of poor families, including women and children, onto the streets in the middle of winter.

Referring to the early morning demolition, Umapathi said the timing itself raised doubts about the intent of the authorities. “Homes were destroyed at dawn, when families were sleeping. There was no notice, no warning and no alternative arrangement in place,” he said, adding that many residents had lived in the area for years and lost all their belongings overnight.



Knocking Doors of High Court for Justice

Advocate Umapathi of Lex Group said his legal team has already initiated proceedings before the Karnataka High Court, challenging the demolition as illegal and unconstitutional. He stated that the petition is expected to be taken up once the court reopens, and that the team will seek clear directions on accountability, rehabilitation of displaced families and compliance with Supreme Court guidelines on demolitions. He said that the we would be submitting our petition as the Karnataka High Court would be reopening on 5 January after vacations.

The advocate questioned what he described as double standards in political messaging. While senior leaders speak against bulldozer-driven governance elsewhere in the country, a similar approach is being seen in a Congress-ruled state, he said. According to him, if the leadership is serious about protecting the poor, it must clearly state that what happened in Kogilu was wrong.

Umapathi also questioned why the demolition was carried out suddenly after nearly a decade. “If this land was under dispute, why was there no action for so many years? Why was the drive launched now, and that too in the early hours?” he asked, suggesting that the move required closer scrutiny.



Supreme Court Rules Ignored, Officers to be Held Responsible