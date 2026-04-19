Letter In Vasundhara Raje's Name Goes Viral On Social Media; Probe On
A fake letter attributed to Vasundhara Raje on the Women’s Reservation Bill has gone viral, prompting a police probe.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Jaipur: A purported letter, criticising the BJP's stance on issues such as the women's reservation bill, in the name of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, went viral on social media, prompting political reactions before she dismissed it as fake.
The letter, claimed to be addressed to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioned the Centre’s intent in linking the implementation of the women’s reservation Bill with delimitation, raising concerns over its impact on democratic representation.
Raje, however, dismissed the letter as fake, calling it the work of her “well-wishers” (opponents).
Taking to X on Saturday, Raje said, “Truth needs no defence. The viral letter is merely the doing of so-called well-wishers,” while expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to ensure equal participation of women in decision-making.
साँच को आँच की ज़रूरत नहीं है। वायरल पत्र शुभचिंतको की कारगुज़ारी मात्र है।— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 18, 2026
माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में महिलाओं को निर्णय प्रक्रिया में समान भागीदारी देने के प्रयास का मैं ही नहीं, देश की हर महिला स्वागत कर रही है। यह भी तय मान लीजिए कि नारी शक्ति…
"Truth does not need the heat of the forge. The viral letter is merely the handiwork of the well-wishers. Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, not only I but every woman in the country is welcoming the efforts to give women equal participation in the decision-making process."
"Rest assured that those opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Act have already prepared themselves to sit in the opposition for the fourth time as well. No matter how much such people spread confusion, create obstacles... the women power of the country has neither stopped nor will it ever stop!" she added.
Meanwhile, police said an AI-generated video using the logo of a news channel has also surfaced in connection with the incident. A case has been registered at Jyoti Nagar police station, and an investigation is underway to identify those behind the fake content.
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