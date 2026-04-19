ETV Bharat / state

Letter In Vasundhara Raje's Name Goes Viral On Social Media; Probe On

Jaipur: A purported letter, criticising the BJP's stance on issues such as the women's reservation bill, in the name of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, went viral on social media, prompting political reactions before she dismissed it as fake.

The letter, claimed to be addressed to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, questioned the Centre’s intent in linking the implementation of the women’s reservation Bill with delimitation, raising concerns over its impact on democratic representation.

Raje, however, dismissed the letter as fake, calling it the work of her “well-wishers” (opponents).

Taking to X on Saturday, Raje said, “Truth needs no defence. The viral letter is merely the doing of so-called well-wishers,” while expressing support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to ensure equal participation of women in decision-making.