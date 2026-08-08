Letter Claims Plot To Assassinate Bihar BJP Legislator; Jail Superintendent Named In FIR
The letter to Ojha, who represents the Shahpur assembly constituency, claimed that a plot to kill him was being hatched inside Bhagalpur Jail.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Bhojpur: A letter addressed to a Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) legislator from Bihar has threatened to assassinate him using a hand grenade and a hired shooter. Police have registered a case following a complaint by the BJP legislator, whose father was shot dead by gangsters a decade ago.
In the complaint lodged with the police, BJP MLA Rakesh Ranjan (alias Rakesh Ranjan Ojha) representing the Shahpur constituency, said that he received a letter on July 8. The sender identified himself as Vikas Kumar, listing his address as Shahpur, Bhojpur. The letter claimed that a major conspiracy to assassinate the MLA was being hatched by certain inmates lodged in Bhagalpur Jail, Ojha said.
The letter leveled several serious allegations regarding the activities of inmates inside the jail and their meetings with outsiders. It claimed that plans were underway to procure a hand grenade and employ a shooter to execute the assassination.
Following a formal application to the Superintendent of Police, requesting an investigation into the matter and an enhancement of his security, the police initially registered a 'Sanha' (general diary entry) on July 19.
Following a preliminary investigation, an FIR was registered at the Karnamepur police station on August 3. Based on the MLA's complaint, the accused named in the FIR include Rajiv Kumar Jha (Superintendent of Bhagalpur Special Central Jail) and Lambu Sharma, Kuber Mishra, and Harish Mishra (accused in the Ara Court bomb blast case).
The gravity of the situation is heightened by the fact that in 2016, his father—former BJP state vice-president Visheshwar Ojha—was shot dead near Sonbarsa Bazaar in Shahpur.
Subsequently, on April 16, 2025, MLA Rakesh Ranjan Ojha was also subjected to a shooting incident. An FIR had previously been lodged at the Shahpur police station regarding an attack on the MLA. Now, following the emergence of a fresh letter, the police are connecting the dots between past incidents and current developments.
Confirming the threats, Bhojpur SP Raj stated that a case involving threats issued to the MLA via the letter has come to light. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation across the area and into relevant leads, he said.
"We are investigating the identity of the sender as well as the allegations made in the letter. Technical evidence, facts related to the prison system, and the roles of named accused individuals are being examined. The call records of the accused are also being scrutinized," added the SP Bhojpur.
Read More: