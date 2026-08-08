ETV Bharat / state

Letter Claims Plot To Assassinate Bihar BJP Legislator; Jail Superintendent Named In FIR

Bhojpur: A letter addressed to a Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) legislator from Bihar has threatened to assassinate him using a hand grenade and a hired shooter. Police have registered a case following a complaint by the BJP legislator, whose father was shot dead by gangsters a decade ago.

In the complaint lodged with the police, BJP MLA Rakesh Ranjan (alias Rakesh Ranjan Ojha) representing the Shahpur constituency, said that he received a letter on July 8. The sender identified himself as Vikas Kumar, listing his address as Shahpur, Bhojpur. The letter claimed that a major conspiracy to assassinate the MLA was being hatched by certain inmates lodged in Bhagalpur Jail, Ojha said.

The letter leveled several serious allegations regarding the activities of inmates inside the jail and their meetings with outsiders. It claimed that plans were underway to procure a hand grenade and employ a shooter to execute the assassination.

Letter Claims Plot To Assassinate Bihar BJP Legislator (Screengrab)

Following a formal application to the Superintendent of Police, requesting an investigation into the matter and an enhancement of his security, the police initially registered a 'Sanha' (general diary entry) on July 19.