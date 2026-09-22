ETV Bharat / state

'Let Him Contest': Calcutta HC Tells West Bengal Govt In Nandigram Bypoll Congress Candidate Plea

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday told the West Bengal government to let Congress's Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan contest elections provided he gets bail, after hearing his petition seeking protection from coercive action in cases pending against him.

While hearing Pradhan's plea, the court recorded the state's submission that five out of six cases being challenged by the Congress candidate had been closed and that he was not an accused in the remaining case, in connection with developments dating back to 2007.

Pradhan is presently in custody in connection with five other cases and has sought bail in those matters separately.

When the issue of Pradhan's participation in the election came up, the court orally remarked to the state: “Let him contest... Provided he gets bail.”

Senior Advocate Ayan Bhattacharjee, appearing for Pradhan, submitted that the timing of the execution of warrants in the old cases required consideration, particularly since the Nandigram bypoll is scheduled for October 6, campaigning ends on October 4 and counting is scheduled for October 9.

It is a “textbook example of subversion of democracy,” said Bhattacharjee, submitting that Pradhan had been arrested in five FIRs and apprehended that he could be subjected to further coercive action in the remaining cases.