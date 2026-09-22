'Let Him Contest': Calcutta HC Tells West Bengal Govt In Nandigram Bypoll Congress Candidate Plea
The court asked Bengal government not to take any step till October 9 and listed the matter for hearing on October 12, reports Manas Naskar.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday told the West Bengal government to let Congress's Nandigram bypoll candidate Milan Pradhan contest elections provided he gets bail, after hearing his petition seeking protection from coercive action in cases pending against him.
While hearing Pradhan's plea, the court recorded the state's submission that five out of six cases being challenged by the Congress candidate had been closed and that he was not an accused in the remaining case, in connection with developments dating back to 2007.
Pradhan is presently in custody in connection with five other cases and has sought bail in those matters separately.
When the issue of Pradhan's participation in the election came up, the court orally remarked to the state: “Let him contest... Provided he gets bail.”
Senior Advocate Ayan Bhattacharjee, appearing for Pradhan, submitted that the timing of the execution of warrants in the old cases required consideration, particularly since the Nandigram bypoll is scheduled for October 6, campaigning ends on October 4 and counting is scheduled for October 9.
It is a “textbook example of subversion of democracy,” said Bhattacharjee, submitting that Pradhan had been arrested in five FIRs and apprehended that he could be subjected to further coercive action in the remaining cases.
He urged the court to direct disclosure of any other proceedings pending against Pradhan and submitted that he would seek bail in the five cases in which the Congress candidate was already in custody. Bhattacharjee pointed out that in one of the cases, the warrant was being executed on September 18 even though the case dated back to 2007.
“Kindly appreciate the timing. The bypoll is on the September 6, on 4th the campaign ends and 9th is counting,” the counsel said, asserting that Pradhan had not been directly arrested in one of the proceedings.
The state, represented by Additional Advocate General Rajdeep Majumdar, submitted that there were a total of 11 cases against Pradhan and that he had been arrested in five of them. According to the state, of the remaining six cases, five had been withdrawn by the previous government and Pradhan was not wanted in those matters.
The court thereafter observed: “All are from 2007. Don't take any steps till October 9.” The state submitted that the matter could be disposed of. The Court, however, declined to do so and directed that the matter be listed on October 12.
Pradhan was arrested on September 18 pursuant to pending warrants in cases dating back to the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement. He was subsequently shown arrested in four other cases and is presently in judicial custody. The cases involve allegations including murder, attempt to murder, abduction with intent to murder, causing disappearance of evidence, house trespass and rioting with deadly weapons.
The Nandigram Assembly bypoll is scheduled for October 6, with counting on October 9.
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