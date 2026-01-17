ETV Bharat / state

Leopards In Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve To Be Tracked With Indigenous GSM Radio Collars

Kota: With leopard population in the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve rising to about 100 and also increasing each year, these animals are venturing into Kota’s urban areas, forcing the Forest Department to introduce GSM-based radio collars to monitor their movement and prevent human-wildlife conflict.

Leopards, also known as panthers, have been frequently spotted near the thermal power plant, Rajasthan Technical University, Srinathpuram and Army areas of Kota city. Although no reports of major conflicts have been reported so far, forest officials say proactive monitoring is needed as the animals continue to cross forest boundaries in search of prey.

Leopards In Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve To Be Tracked With Indigenous GSM Radio Collars (ETV Bharat)

For the purpose, the department has begun testing lightweight, indigenous GSM radio collars that track animal movement through mobile networks. The collars will be fitted only on selected leopards that have been sighted regularly in urban or populated areas or show signs of potential conflict.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Muthu Somasundaram said the initiative aims to understand the animals’ movement patterns and the reasons behind their increasing presence near the city. “Our major objective is to keep track of leopards roaming within urban limits. This will help us identify their routes and the factors drawing them toward human settlements,” he said.