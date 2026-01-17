Leopards In Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve To Be Tracked With Indigenous GSM Radio Collars
Lightweight, made-in-India GSM collars will help Rajasthan's forest officials track urban-moving panthers, offering a cost-effective solution to reduce conflict and improve wildlife management.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Kota: With leopard population in the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve rising to about 100 and also increasing each year, these animals are venturing into Kota’s urban areas, forcing the Forest Department to introduce GSM-based radio collars to monitor their movement and prevent human-wildlife conflict.
Leopards, also known as panthers, have been frequently spotted near the thermal power plant, Rajasthan Technical University, Srinathpuram and Army areas of Kota city. Although no reports of major conflicts have been reported so far, forest officials say proactive monitoring is needed as the animals continue to cross forest boundaries in search of prey.
For the purpose, the department has begun testing lightweight, indigenous GSM radio collars that track animal movement through mobile networks. The collars will be fitted only on selected leopards that have been sighted regularly in urban or populated areas or show signs of potential conflict.
Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Muthu Somasundaram said the initiative aims to understand the animals’ movement patterns and the reasons behind their increasing presence near the city. “Our major objective is to keep track of leopards roaming within urban limits. This will help us identify their routes and the factors drawing them toward human settlements,” he said.
The GSM-based collar being tested now has been developed by Bengaluru-based company Arcturus. One unit has been provided to the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve for trial purposes. The cost ranges between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000, which is comparatively cheaper than GPS collars used for tigers, which cost about Rs 7- Rs 8 lakh.
The collar weighs around 500 grams and is designed to suit the size of a leopard's neck. It operates through a SIM card and transmits real-time location data using mobile networks. However, it does not function in areas without network coverage. In contrast, GPS collars used for tigers rely on satellite signals, weigh over one kilogram and are more expensive.
“Leopards are smaller animals, so a lightweight, cost-effective collar is more suitable. GSM collars also work better in urban areas where mobile networks are available,” Somasundaram further explained.
Leopards are regularly seen around the Kota thermal power plant, near Rajasthan Technical University, Srinathpuram, and Army areas. Forest officials maintain surveillance in these zones. If a conflict occurs, the animal will be tranquilized and fitted with a radio collar to track its future movements.
Now in the trial phase, the project if successful, will be taken up in a big phase. "More indigenous GSM collars will be procured for wider use. This is completely made with Indian technology. If the results are positive, it can be implemented in other parts of the state as well,” the DCF said.
According to earlier censuses, Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve had between 95 and 100 leopards. A fresh census is underway, with updated figures expected by May. The inclusion of Bhainsrodgarh Sanctuary in the survey is likely to increase the overall count.
Forest officials attribute the growing population to a healthy habitat and abundant prey in the reserve. They say the tracking initiative will also contribute to reducing human-animal conflict while ensuring the safety of both residents and wildlife.
