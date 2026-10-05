ETV Bharat / state

Woman Injured As Leopard Spreads Panic In Heart Of Kabirdham

CCTV footrage shows that a leopard entered a building in Kabirdham ( Etv Bharat )

Kabirdham: A leopard that strayed into the busy area around Sneha Hospital in the heart of Kabirdham city on Monday was rescued by the officials of the Forest Department.

The animal was spotted when crowds were making their way to the hospital, and others were catching up with their daily routine of going to offices and educational institutions. The presence of the leopard led to panic amongst the people who rushed to safer locations. The animal injured a middle-aged woman. The shopkeepers in the area immediately began checking their closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage. One of the cameras had captured the leopard as it tried to jump out of a premises and was unable to do so due to the glass wall. It fell down after colliding with it. Adjacent to the glass wall was an iron gate which allowed the leopard to escape on its second attempt. Sources disclosed that a team from the Forest Department was immediately called in to safely capture the leopard. The team arrived at the spot with a net and captured the animal.