Woman Injured As Leopard Spreads Panic In Heart Of Kabirdham
A team of the Forest Department arrived at the spot and rescued the leopard.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST
Kabirdham: A leopard that strayed into the busy area around Sneha Hospital in the heart of Kabirdham city on Monday was rescued by the officials of the Forest Department.
The animal was spotted when crowds were making their way to the hospital, and others were catching up with their daily routine of going to offices and educational institutions. The presence of the leopard led to panic amongst the people who rushed to safer locations. The animal injured a middle-aged woman.
The shopkeepers in the area immediately began checking their closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage. One of the cameras had captured the leopard as it tried to jump out of a premises and was unable to do so due to the glass wall. It fell down after colliding with it. Adjacent to the glass wall was an iron gate which allowed the leopard to escape on its second attempt.
Sources disclosed that a team from the Forest Department was immediately called in to safely capture the leopard. The team arrived at the spot with a net and captured the animal.
The news of the leopard's arrival in the heart of the city has created an atmosphere of panic. The Forest Department officials are continuously appealing to people not to gather in numbers as the ferocious leopard could attack at any time. The Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) himself monitored the rescue operations.
The Forest Department officials are asking the residents in the area to keep their doors and windows closed until the leopard is captured. There have been several instances of leopards being spotted in residential areas in various districts of the state. On October 3, 2026, a leopard was seen resting in a monastery in Kanker's New RES Ramnagar Colony. On the same day, another one entered a farmer's home in Bagbahara Forest Range of Mahasamund and attacked the family, injuring three people. Two of the injured are in critical condition.
Earlier, on September 10, 2026, a leopard was sighted in a paddy field in Jaitpuri village, about 10 km from Kabirdham district headquarters. The leopard had roamed the village the previous night and preyed on goats. It was later tranquilized and rescued.
On August 27, 2026, the wild cat was seen in the rail terminal area near Bhanwartank on the Bilaspur-Katni line. On August 6, another one had ventured close to a residential area in Sarona Forest Range of Kanker. It fell into a well and was rescued. A day before, a leopard suddenly appeared on the Kutru-Mangapeta road in Bijapur's Indravati Tiger Reserve and wandered for about 20 minutes.