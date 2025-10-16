ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Spotted In Rewari Govt College Campus

A forest department team from Gurugram reached the spot for inspection, followed by the launch of a search operation in the area. The footage shows the leopard roaming at night, leading to a widespread perception that the beast is still hiding somewhere on the campus.

Rewari: The spotting of a leopard roaming freely on the campus of a government college in Bawal in Haryana's Rewari on Wednesday night has caused panic in the locality. CCTV cameras installed in the premises captured its movements.

Despite continued searches since Wednesday night, the leopard has yet to be located. The entire area has been sealed, and strict security arrangements have been put up to avoid any untoward incident. As the campus is overgrown with trees and bushes, the rescue team, assisted by the ERV 112 of the police, is finding it difficult to trace the leopard that might lurk anywhere.

Navita, principal of the government college, said, "For the past four to five days, the watchman has been reporting that the number of dogs on the campus was decreasing. Even the footprints of some wild animals were found on the campus. The dogs were disappearing because of the wild animal. On Wednesday late at night, our staff spotted a leopard roaming in CCTV footage. The forest department was informed, after which its team was engaged in the search operation. Everyone's life is in danger until the leopard is caught. The administration's help has been sought for the situation."