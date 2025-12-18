ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Sparks Panic In Udaipur Residential Area, Safely Captured By Forest Department

Udaipur: Panic gripped the Bhupalpura area of Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Thursday after a leopard entered a residential area, prompting authorities to bar people from venturing outside, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, the leopard was first spotted in Krishnapura Colony around 5:30 am on Wednesday. It climbed onto the wall of a house, then jumped down and entered another house. “The entire incident lasted just five seconds, and some people recorded it on their mobile phones. After that, the leopard was no longer visible, creating panic among residents,” they added.

As news of the sighting spread, a large crowd gathered in the colony. The locals immediately called the Forest Department, which sent a team to the scene. A resident, Vimal Shakawat, said he saw the leopard at around 5:30 am and promptly informed his brother. “My sister was out for a pre-wedding shoot at the time. I immediately alerted the Bhupalpura police station and the Forest Department, who arrived quickly,” he said.

As a precaution, residents were advised to remain indoors. The police managed the crowd while the Forest Department team actively searched for the leopard, which was ultimately tranquilised and captured.