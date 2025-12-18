Leopard Sparks Panic In Udaipur Residential Area, Safely Captured By Forest Department
A leopard entered a residential area in Udaipur, prompting a rescue by the Forest Department and precautionary measures for residents.
Published : December 18, 2025 at 6:17 PM IST
Udaipur: Panic gripped the Bhupalpura area of Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Thursday after a leopard entered a residential area, prompting authorities to bar people from venturing outside, officials said.
According to eyewitnesses, the leopard was first spotted in Krishnapura Colony around 5:30 am on Wednesday. It climbed onto the wall of a house, then jumped down and entered another house. “The entire incident lasted just five seconds, and some people recorded it on their mobile phones. After that, the leopard was no longer visible, creating panic among residents,” they added.
As news of the sighting spread, a large crowd gathered in the colony. The locals immediately called the Forest Department, which sent a team to the scene. A resident, Vimal Shakawat, said he saw the leopard at around 5:30 am and promptly informed his brother. “My sister was out for a pre-wedding shoot at the time. I immediately alerted the Bhupalpura police station and the Forest Department, who arrived quickly,” he said.
As a precaution, residents were advised to remain indoors. The police managed the crowd while the Forest Department team actively searched for the leopard, which was ultimately tranquilised and captured.
Preeti, who rents the house where the leopard entered, said that after the animal was tranquilised, her family breathed a sigh of relief.
Residents believe the leopard may have entered the residential area from the Ayad River side, which flows behind Krishnapura. The captured leopard has now been taken to Sajjangarh Biological Park in Udaipur.
A Forest Department official, Digvijay Singh, explained that the leopard was perched on stairs, complicating the tranquilising process. “The stairs led to two or three different exits, which is why the rescue operation took approximately one and a half hours,” he said.
