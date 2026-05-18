ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Safari Being Developed In Ganga Bahirav Valley Near Ajmer

Ajmer: A leopard safari is on the cards in Ajmer, which is known as a pilgrimage centre of various faiths. Tourists visiting the city will soon get a chance to see the leopards and other wildlife face-to-face in the open in their natural habitat. The safari is expected to be thrown open to the visitors towards the end of this year or early next year.

The Rajasthan government has already announced the development of Ganga Bhairav ​​Valley in Kazipura as a leopard safari with the aim of promoting tourism and enticing visitors to extend their stay in the city. Sources disclosed that currently, the work on developing the first phase of the safari is underway.

File photo of a leopard (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Forest Conservator P. Bala Murugan said, "The leopard safari in Ajmer was announced in the state budget presentation. The safari route will be developed at a cost of Rs 60 crore. A 17 km track is being built through the forest. Additionally, a large enclosure has been created for the deer within the forest."

The safari in the Ganga Bhairav ​​Valley is being developed along the lines of the tiger safari in Ranthambore and the leopard safari in Jaipur. A gate has been constructed on Ajaysar Road, where a ticket window has also been set up. Parking for tourist vehicles and a forest guard's residence have also been built.

Initially, an 11-kilometer track is being developed, which will later be extended by another 6 km from Ajaysar Road to Happy Valley.