Leopard Safari Being Developed In Ganga Bahirav Valley Near Ajmer
The safari is expected to emerge as a reason for the tourists to extend their stay in the city.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Ajmer: A leopard safari is on the cards in Ajmer, which is known as a pilgrimage centre of various faiths. Tourists visiting the city will soon get a chance to see the leopards and other wildlife face-to-face in the open in their natural habitat. The safari is expected to be thrown open to the visitors towards the end of this year or early next year.
The Rajasthan government has already announced the development of Ganga Bhairav Valley in Kazipura as a leopard safari with the aim of promoting tourism and enticing visitors to extend their stay in the city. Sources disclosed that currently, the work on developing the first phase of the safari is underway.
Deputy Forest Conservator P. Bala Murugan said, "The leopard safari in Ajmer was announced in the state budget presentation. The safari route will be developed at a cost of Rs 60 crore. A 17 km track is being built through the forest. Additionally, a large enclosure has been created for the deer within the forest."
The safari in the Ganga Bhairav Valley is being developed along the lines of the tiger safari in Ranthambore and the leopard safari in Jaipur. A gate has been constructed on Ajaysar Road, where a ticket window has also been set up. Parking for tourist vehicles and a forest guard's residence have also been built.
Initially, an 11-kilometer track is being developed, which will later be extended by another 6 km from Ajaysar Road to Happy Valley.
Murugan explained that the construction of the track for the leopard safari was initiated in October 2025. A deer enclosure will ensure safety for the animal, and its population is expected to rise.
Officials disclosed that at present there are around 15 leopards in the vast forest covering the Valley. Once the leopard safari starts functioning, tourists will be able to observe leopards and other wildlife roaming the forest along with beautiful birds of various species in the dense forest.
Murugan said that this is the first leopard safari being developed in the Ajmer Division. He said that several water holes will be built along the 17 km forest track so that the tourists can easily spot wildlife coming to drink water there. The entire Valley will become a special protected area after the launch of the safari. The close proximity to the city is expected to draw more tourists to the safari.
The Valley is adjacent to Kazipura village, which houses an ancient Bhairav temple that attracts a large number of devotees. After walking about 80 metres beyond this temple, the natural beauty of the Ganga Bhairav Valley is visible. The mountains and dense forests at their foothills are visible in the distance. People from the nearby villages go to the forest to graze their cattle. Beyond this, there is no other human interference in the forest. This is why the Valley is also known as the lungs of Ajmer.
Environmentalist and ornithologist Dr Abid Ali Khan said he has seen the lush green Valley since childhood. "The Forest Department is developing a leopard safari here. This greenery will certainly be protected. This area is important both environmentally and in terms of providing abundant oxygen to Ajmer. The influx of tourists will open up employment opportunities.”
He added that normally, the visitors to Ajmer tend to move on after visiting the mausoleum of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and Pushkar. “The leopard safari would be a reason for them to stay on,” he said.