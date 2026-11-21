ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Enters A Kitchen In Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal

Tehri: A leopard entered the kitchen of a house in Soundakoti village in Tehri-Garwal district of Uttarakhand. An elderly woman and her son were present inside the house when the leopard made way to the kitchen, but they were unaware of the animal's movement.

One Bhim Singh Negi resides with his family in Soundakoti village. His entire family had gone to attend a wedding on Friday. His elderly mother was present in the house. Bhim Singh reached his house to give food to his mother. While he was going towards the kitchen, a leopard was already sitting there, officials said.

Bhim Singh was terrified after he saw the leopard. He closed the kitchen's door, and the leopard stayed inside it. Locals came to Bhim Singh Negi's house, they added.

The forest officials were alerted about the presence of the animal. Upon receiving information, a quick response team led by Forest Ranger Ajay Pal Singh Panwar reached the spot. The team assessed the situation and put a cage outside the kitchen to catch the animal, officials said.

According to officials, the leopard was tranquilized and captured in a cage. The villagers have heaved a sigh of relief.

Ajay Pal Singh Panwar said a team of veterinarians has been called in to conduct a health check-up on the leopard, and further action will be taken in accordance with the prescribed procedures following this examination.