Leopard Kills Two-Year-Old Girl Playing In Courtyard Of House In Udaipur Village
The Forest Department installed two cages and five camera traps near the house following the fatal leopard attack in Dhamdhar village.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 2:38 PM IST
Udaipur: A two-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack at Dhamdhar village, around 25 kilometres from Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Thursday night.
The toddler was playing in the courtyard of her house when the leopard suddenly attacked her, leaving her critically injured.
According to the girl's relative, Ramesh Meena, the child was playing in the courtyard while her mother was cooking inside the house. Meanwhile, a leopard that had come down from the nearby hill jumped from the rooftop and attacked the toddler.
Hearing the girl scream, family members rushed outside. The leopard fled when they approached. The child was found lying in the courtyard in a pool of blood. Her relatives immediately took her to MB Hospital in Udaipur, but she could not be saved.
The girl's father, Suresh Meena, works as a helper at the Jhamarkotra factory. The family also has a seven-year-old son.
Village Located Close To Hills And Forest
Ramesh Meena said the family had not expected a leopard to enter their home and attack the child while she was playing in the courtyard. The incident left the family devastated.
Dhamdhar village is located close to a hilly area, with houses situated at intervals along the hillside. The Jhamarkotra hill region and nearby forest raise the possibility of wild animals moving through the area.
Forest Department Installs Two Cages, Five Camera Traps
Following the incident, teams from the Forest Department and Revenue Department reached the spot. Girwa Tehsildar Ganesh Kumar Vijayvargiya and Forest Officer Rajendra Singh inspected the location.
Forest Officer Rajendra Singh said the team installed two cages and five camera traps around the house to monitor the leopard's movements. The department's team is monitoring the area to track the animal's movements.
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