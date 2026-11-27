ETV Bharat / state

Leopard Kills Two-Year-Old Girl Playing In Courtyard Of House In Udaipur Village

Udaipur: A two-year-old girl was killed in a leopard attack at Dhamdhar village, around 25 kilometres from Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Thursday night.

The toddler was playing in the courtyard of her house when the leopard suddenly attacked her, leaving her critically injured.

According to the girl's relative, Ramesh Meena, the child was playing in the courtyard while her mother was cooking inside the house. Meanwhile, a leopard that had come down from the nearby hill jumped from the rooftop and attacked the toddler.

Hearing the girl scream, family members rushed outside. The leopard fled when they approached. The child was found lying in the courtyard in a pool of blood. Her relatives immediately took her to MB Hospital in Udaipur, but she could not be saved.

The girl's father, Suresh Meena, works as a helper at the Jhamarkotra factory. The family also has a seven-year-old son.

Village Located Close To Hills And Forest