Leopard Kills Man, Injures Five Others In Himachal Pradesh; Succumbs After Being Attacked By Villagers

Mandi: A villager was killed and five others, including two women, were injured after a leopard attacked them in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday, an official said. Armed with sticks and sickles, panic-stricken villagers later attacked the leopard, which succumbed to injuries.

According to forest officials, an atmosphere of fear had been created in three villages, Chandiyal, Bhandiyal, and Malwana, in Balh valley of the district as the leopard was attacking whoever it encountered. The villagers were terrorised and in order to defend themselves, they came out of their houses and together attacked the leopard with sticks, sickles, and sharp-edged weapons. The attack resulted in the leopard's death.

Forest officials have identified the victim as Balveer Singh (40), a resident of Bhuili, who had come to his relative's house in Malwana village. Officials said Balveer had gone outdoors to relieve himself when he encountered the leopard, which attacked him, and he sustained severe injuries on his neck. Balveer died on the spot, they added.

The injured have been identified as Sahib Singh, a native of Bihar, and Dinanath, Champa Devi, Janit, and Rekha Devi, who were all residents of Bhandiyal and Malwana villages. The injured were taken to Medical College Nerchowk, where they are currently undergoing treatment.