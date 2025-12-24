Leopard Kills Man, Injures Five Others In Himachal Pradesh; Succumbs After Being Attacked By Villagers
Balveer Singh (40), who came to visit his relative in Malwana village, had gone outdoors to relieve himself when he was killed in leopard attack.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Mandi: A villager was killed and five others, including two women, were injured after a leopard attacked them in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday, an official said. Armed with sticks and sickles, panic-stricken villagers later attacked the leopard, which succumbed to injuries.
According to forest officials, an atmosphere of fear had been created in three villages, Chandiyal, Bhandiyal, and Malwana, in Balh valley of the district as the leopard was attacking whoever it encountered. The villagers were terrorised and in order to defend themselves, they came out of their houses and together attacked the leopard with sticks, sickles, and sharp-edged weapons. The attack resulted in the leopard's death.
Forest officials have identified the victim as Balveer Singh (40), a resident of Bhuili, who had come to his relative's house in Malwana village. Officials said Balveer had gone outdoors to relieve himself when he encountered the leopard, which attacked him, and he sustained severe injuries on his neck. Balveer died on the spot, they added.
The injured have been identified as Sahib Singh, a native of Bihar, and Dinanath, Champa Devi, Janit, and Rekha Devi, who were all residents of Bhandiyal and Malwana villages. The injured were taken to Medical College Nerchowk, where they are currently undergoing treatment.
Following the incident, police and forest department teams reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The forest team will also send the leopard carcass for post-mortem.
Balh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Smritika Negi said one person died and five others were injured in leopard attack. The administration is providing immediate relief to the family of the deceased and the injured. Forest department and police teams reached the spot immediately after receiving the information, and an investigation into the entire incident is underway.
Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi visited the hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured. He expressed deep sorrow and assured all possible assistance to the affected families.
